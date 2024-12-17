Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Irving Anderson, parliament

Irving Anderson, Parliamentarian, Has Died, Aged 40

Irving Anderson, Parliamentarian, comics consultant, and concierge to the world, had died at the age of 40.

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Daniel Irving Anderson, Irving to all his friends, died last month at his flat in Sloane Square at the age of 40. Most recently, he worked as a media and social consultant for Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics and became a regular in the London comic book social scene at Troopers and the Cartoon Museum. But he is best known for his Parliamentary work, with offices in the House Of Lords working for Lord Norton of Louth. And this allowed him to be a constant organiser of visits to Parliament, for all manner of social groups, as well as to the American Embassy and the Tower of London. Irving was well-known by the staff of the Palace of Westminster, the Tower and embassies as someone who was as involved as much with them as he was a member of Parliament and advisors, and was held in high regard. A fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a trustee of the Greenheart Learning Partnership, and a former director of volunteer organiser Vinspired, he was heavily involved with his alma mater, the University Of Hull, arranging placements for students in Parliament, as well as working as with the UK Youth Parliament.

He connected with literally thousands of people and connected them to each other, often at the Civil Service Club. He was described as the "concierge of the world" because he could put you in touch with someone who knew someone who could get you what you needed no matter where in the world you were. I came to know him through my cartoons for Guido Fawkes posted on TikTok, and he reached out. And before you knew it, I was bumping into all sorts of people in all sorts of social strata, from high to low, courtesy of Irving. But the best person I met in all those occasions was him. I miss him very, very much, and I wish I could have done more to help the man. Our condolences to the many he left behind.

Irving's funeral will be held this Wednesday, the 18th of December, at 3 p.m. at West London Crematorium on Harrow Road. A reception will then be held from 4.30pm until late in the Tavern Room at the Royal Society of Arts on John Adam Street.

