Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: spoilers, valiant universe

Is a Resurrected Character Leading to a Valiant Civil War? (Spoilers)

Is A Resurrected Character Leading to a Valiant Civil War? Clues to the upcoming Resurgence of the Valiant Universe #1 are out there.

Article Summary Valiant's Resurgence #1 teaser broke "Dead Means Dead" rule, hinting a major character resurrection.

Deleted poster by Mico Suayan reveals Flamingo's return, a character thought permanently deceased.

Fans speculate Dr. Silk's plan involves resurrecting heroes, stirring potential civil war.

Upcoming Resurgence arc promises upheaval with key characters like Bloodshot and Eternal Warrior taking sides.

I've been hearing some chatter from a fan group on Facebook about Valiant's upcoming Resurgence crossover, about how it might be breaking a long-standing rule around character deaths. Ordinarily, a character coming back from the dead in a superhero universe is not a big deal, but since the return of Valiant Entertainment in 2012, they have stuck to a "Dead Means Dead" rule pretty strictly; one of the key differences between them and other superhero fare.

Some eagle-eyed fans on Facebook seem to have uncovered a leak and huge spoiler for the event over a month before the first issue goes on sale in September. Potential spoilers ahead for RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE #1!

A Resurgence poster by Mico Suayan was on display at the Alien Books booth (Alien acquired the Valiant Comics license last year) during SDCC but a slightly different version of the art was posted on Mico's Facebook before it was mysteriously taken down.

The deleted version shows a long-dead character named Flamingo, aka Charlene Dupree, who was burned to a crisp many years ago.

Fans in a Valiant Facebook group noticed this difference between the artwork and have some theories of their own.

Resurgence centers around the villain Dr Silk promising to eradicate hunger and death and amassing power and followers. Could resurrecting heroes like Flamingo be part of his master plan?

It's still unclear what is happening, but these pages from the Resurgence ashcan and cover art from issue #2 sure make it seem like someone is coming back from the dead to upend things. It also sounds like a Valiant Civil War is about to break out, but maybe this time with a few fewer explosions in Stamford, Connecticut?

"Dr. Silk's utopian vision shatters reality with Master Darque's dark magic, unleashing global chaos. Valiant's heroes — X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, Eternal Warrior, Ninjak, Rai, and Faith—face unprecedented threats as battle lines are drawn—the dead rise to join the fight. Livewire learns of [SPOILER]'s return, Eternal Warrior takes sides, Bloodshot is outed as a traitor, and Ivar makes a crucial discovery. The universe trembles as alliances shift and the battle for survival intensifies!"

Resurgence of the Valiant Universe #1 by Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad and Guillermo Fajardo goes on sale on the 18th of September from Alien Books and Valiant Comics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!