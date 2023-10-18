Posted in: Comics | Tagged: al ewing, doctor strange

Is Al Ewing Coming To Doctor Strange? (Crypt Of Shadows Spoilers)

Today's trademark-maintaining Crypt Of The Shadows, published in time for Hallowe'en, makes a Doctor Strange suggestion...

With everything changing in the X-Men, and Gerry Duggan and Al Ewing wrapping up their respective runs on the X-books, naturally one wonders what a prodigious talent like Al Ewing might be doing for Marvel Comics next, before DC snaps him up as the new cross between Mark Waid and Grant Morrison. Today's trademark-maintaining Crypt Of The Shadows, published in time for Hallowe'en, makes a suggestion.

With the host of the comic book as Victor Strange, brother of Doctor Strange, the man trapped on the other side of the mirror, and last seen in the Victor Strange Marvel Unlimited comic book in June 2022, also written by Al Ewing. In which Victor Strange told horrific stories while plotting his escape. And so he does today…

Still making his plans, plotting his escape but also taking the opportunity to tell terrible tales set across the Marvel Universe.

As well as show some awareness of Deadpool's self-awareness. Not the only one stealing that self-awareness today, as in Deadpool : Badder Blood #5, also out today.

Does that mean we are getting Deadpool: Baddest Blood in 2024? Or 2025? Or 2026?

Because it looks like he is coming for Doctor Strange… sometime next year. And this suggests that it might well be Al Ewing writing him. Well, he has been setting up a Victor Strange storyline for some time now, and he did write Strange in a relatively long run on Defenders… but this will be a story of revenge!

Crypt Of Shadows #1 is published today from Marvel Comics.

