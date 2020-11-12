Is Brian Bendis Starting DC Omniverse In Superman and Young Justice?

Last week's final issue of Young Justice #20 written by Brian Bendis saw this exchange, as the Young Justice encountered their old Teen Titans headquarters, and the Red Tornado android. Leading Tim Drake, Robin, and Conner Kent, Superboy, to reminisce.

"Don't ask me which day" – nod to continuity that may or may not longer exist, in a timeline that may or may not be fixed, it's all a little blurry ahead of DC Omniverse (or whatever it will actually be called). Is that too much of a stretch? Possibly, I ignored it last week, but then this week's Superman included another line, with Lana Lang and Lois Lane reuniting.

"I have no idea what year it is at this point". Isolated, they appear examples of human nature, together, they suggest a pattern of indeterminate timelines? Lois Lane has already had quite a bit of that in her own series, and of course, what happened in Superman Reborn that aligned two different versions of herself, with Lana Lang as Superwoman.

Could this be Brian Bendis setting up his own big DC Omniverse event? Because I am heading that here is something of that ilk from the man planned to follow his run on Superman, set to conclude next month…

YOUNG JUSTICE #20

DC COMICS

JUL208437

FINAL ISSUE

For the first time in months, the entire Young Justice team comes together to face a threat bigger than anything they've faced before. Just as the team has come to grips with their fractured legacy, someone from Young Justice's past has come back to murder them! Guest-starring the Wonder Twins, Dial H for Hero, and Naomi-plus some other Wonder Comics surprises too hot to mention here! Don't miss this final issue from the Eisner Award-nominated co-writers of Naomi!In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99 SUPERMAN #27

DC COMICS

JUL208395

A cosmic-level threat has come to Metropolis! Synmar has traveled across the galaxy to unleash hell on Superman-and our hero must learn that this creature is so alien that he will have to reinvent how he's going to fight! To that end, Superman goes to the source to learn where this new nemesis came from, only to find himself in a corner of the galaxy he's never seen before, way off the map-and he may find the return journey even harder than getting there in the first place!

Featuring an appearance by the Justice League and a new foe unlike anything the Man of Steel has ever faced, this epic slugfest is brought to you by Brian Bendis with art by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki!In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99