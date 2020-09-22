A Different Lois Lane All Along? (Action Comics #1025 Spoilers)

Action Comics #1025 spoilers ahead. During Brian Bendis' run on the Superman books – one coming to a conclusion soon – we have seen a number of new characters come to the fore. Including one Marisol Leone, head of the Invisible Mafia, an organised crime syndicate hidden from Superman's view. Today, Brian Bendis, John Romita and Klaus Janson reveals where she – and Dr Glory who caused all sorts of interdimensional fuss for Young Justice – came from. Somewhere else. Another place.

But they don't mean a diner in Gotham. We are talking somewhere further afield.

Is that… Earth Three? Ultraman? Johnny Quick? A new Power Ring?

Taking the trip to the DC Universe to hide and operate out of? But also bringing a certain someone with them. Their ultimate Superman. And how might this explain the car first crushed by Superman in Action Comics #1 back in 1939.

But what better way for a para-dimensional refugee from a place where the villains always win, to distract from that very nature than to accuse someone else of the exact same thing?

Of course, she is right. This Lois Lane and this Clark Kent are from the Pre-52 Convergence Universe, merged with the memories and lives of what were the DC New 52 versions back in Superman Reborn into the current versions, with selective histories chosen for consistency.

Oh and also Jimmy Olsen's new possibilities also start to align with these final issues too…

ACTION COMICS #1025

DC COMICS

JUL200434

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) John Romita, Klaus Janson

Welcome to the House of Kent! Superman's truth is out there – and now it's time to rewrite the rules! The invisible mafia has taken advantage of the chaos that's descended on Metropolis, so the House of Kent is going to talk to them in a language they'll understand. It's a new adventure featuring Superman like you've never seen him – or them – before, in a story guest-starring Supergirl and two – yes, two! – Superboys! In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99