A Different Lois Lane All Along? (Action Comics #1025 Spoilers)

by Rich Johnston

Action Comics #1025 spoilers ahead. During Brian Bendis' run on the Superman books – one coming to a conclusion soon – we have seen a number of new characters come to the fore. Including one Marisol Leone, head of the Invisible Mafia, an organised crime syndicate hidden from Superman's view. Today, Brian Bendis, John Romita and Klaus Janson reveals where she – and Dr Glory who caused all sorts of interdimensional fuss for Young Justice – came from. Somewhere else. Another place.

Action Comics #1025

But they don't mean a diner in Gotham. We are talking somewhere further afield.

Action Comics #1025

Is that… Earth Three? Ultraman? Johnny Quick? A new Power Ring?

Action Comics #1025

Taking the trip to the DC Universe to hide and operate out of? But also bringing a certain someone with them. Their ultimate Superman. And how might this explain the car first crushed by Superman in Action Comics #1 back in 1939.

Action Comics #1025

But what better way for a para-dimensional refugee from a place where the villains always win, to distract from that very nature than to accuse someone else of the exact same thing?

Action Comics #1025

Of course, she is right. This Lois Lane and this Clark Kent are from the Pre-52 Convergence Universe, merged with the memories and lives of what were the DC New 52 versions back in Superman Reborn into the current versions, with selective histories chosen for consistency.

Oh and also Jimmy Olsen's new possibilities also start to align with these final issues too…

