Is Erik Larsen's Spider-Man Noir Cover #5 Marvel's Most Violent Ever?

Is Erik Larsen's Spider-Man Noir #5 cover Marvel's most violent cover ever? And will it be worth anything as a result?

Article Summary Erik Larsen's Spider-Man Noir #5 variant cover may be Marvel's most violent comic cover ever released.

Marvel is known for restraining explicit content on covers, even for mature or MAX line comics.

The new Spider-Man Noir cover pushes boundaries similar to classic controversial crime comics.

Retailers may see a surge of interest due to the shocking Spider-Man Noir #5 cover art controversy.

Image Comics founder Erik Larsen has been writing a Spider-Man Noir comic book for Marvel Comics ahead of the upcoming Nick Cage movie. He has also been drawing variant covers to the series, such as these four.

But the final issue, out in three weeks, has a cover that might be more notable. That's if it makes it through.

Because that may be the most violent cover of a comic book Marvel has published in some time, if not ever. While this kind of thing is de rigeur for Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon, or indeed many a comic book from many a publisher, Marvel Comics – even on MAX titles – have kept their covers less visibly obvious. When there is blood, say from Wolverine's slashing claws, it is black or green, often of a monster and a robot, and you don't see such a prone body. Of late you have had some "Red Band" comics and covers that have pushed things further, but they have been polybagged and have made a note of their "explicit" content.

And while the insides may sometimes have the bloodiest,Man most violent scenes possible, Marvel Comics has learned to be nervous about covers. That bagged Blood Hunt cover references a classic cover from EC Comics, Crime SuspenStories #22 by Johnny Craig one of the most iconic covers in American comic book history that saw EC Comics Publisher William Gaines squaring off against Senator Estes Kefauver to debate the artistic merits of the image in front of a Senate Subcommittee, that led to the setting up mof the Comics Code.

Even that cover had green blood, and you didn't see the entry or exit wound from the axe. Also, the FOC date for Spider-Man Noir #5 was last week, and retailers may not be able to increase their orders much. But on the strength of this cover, do you think a few might try? Spider-Man Noir #5 by Erik Larsen and Andrea Broccardo is published on the 12th of February 2026. "THE DARK MIRROR IS SHATTERED! Peter Parker declared he would be Spider-Man no more! But then who is running around in his suit, doling out lethal justice?! It's all connected as Erik Larsen and Andrea Broccardo tie up their epic shadow-soaked saga!"

