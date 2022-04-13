Is Moira Mactaggert The Great Traitor Of Mutants? (X-Men Spoilers)

Moira Mactaggert was the founder of the island nation of Krakoa. After living nine lives and resetting the universe each time she died, her tenth life was prophesied to be her last – maybe an eleventh – by Destiny. Just before she killed her third life. The island of Krakoa was meant to make things different, though it also diverged away from a mutant paradise future when the defeated machine life in the future allied with the invading technological lifeforms the Phalanx were done away with, but not before they travelled to the past to set up a new opponent to Krakoa, Orchis. During the Inferno comic, she is stripped of her powers and dies, no longer resetting the universe when she does so. But what about that maybe eleventh life? Well, before her death, she prepared for her own return, not by mutant means but mechanical.

She has left a backup, using the same robotic intelligence technology that had infected her, to do the job. And also ensures the future mechanical intelligence defeat of mutants, that will see Wolverine travel back in time, infected by the Phalanx, to kill her – and also give her the opportunity to resurrect herself.

And her mission to ally with Orchis and defeat the mutant nation she founded begins in X-Men #10 today.

She knows the future, she has lived various versions of it, as well as gaining insight from the future Wolverine. And it looks like she is going to change the future one more time – and become the big bad for Krakoa going forwards. A techno-organic being able to hack intpo Orchis, with the vision of all manner of futures to share….

X-MEN #10

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220944

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Javier Pina (CA) Pepe Larraz

DEATH STRIKES SWIFTLY! The X-Men's troubles just keep piling one on top of the other and now an old enemy steps forward to cut in on the dance! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 13, 2022 SRP: $3.99