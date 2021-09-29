Rewriting Moira MacTaggert's Third Life In Inferno #1 (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Inferno #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, and David Curiel. But you may be forgiven for thinking it is drawn by Pepe Larraz. Because Valerio explicitly redraws Pepe Larraz's scenes from House Of X #2 – and Curiel matches Marte Gracia's colours, as we saw Mystique and Destiny's confrontation with a Moira MacTaggert living her third life. Discovering she was a mutant who lived her life again and again after she dies, in her third life, she had developed a cure for mutantity, something with Mystique and Destiny took exception to. So they and the Brotherhood of Mutants burned her lab to the ground, killing her comrades. But thanks to Destiny's precognition, also told Moira Mactaggert the rules of her life and what she had to do to fix things. And so we get those scenes twice, the first via Pepe Larraz and the second by Valerio Schiti. Normally when the X-books have done this they have just reused pages. Not this time. But notably, all the compositions remain the same – even if a little of the dialogue has been changed by Jonathan Hickman along the way. And we have recorded those amends from the original…

Now Moira no longer has to listen closely. Mystique asked that of her before. Now that seems to be implicit.

Notably, in Moira's tenth life, Destiny saw her own end coming, prepared for it, but did not prevent it. And her powers manifested full of knowledge rather than just being equipped with it.

Moira's question is much pointed and personal now, less wider-ranging, specifically asking how she can die. But when asked by Destiny, "will you embrace what you are and help your people?", Moira replies "I don't know". Originally that was followed by Destiny concluding "let's find out". In Inferno #1 we get a whole page more back and forth between the two.

And it gives us a new motivation. To not be a monster. Does that kind of thing usually work?

Installing fear. Moira may have another way in her tenth life, erasing doubt not through fear but by erasing knowledge. Knowledge of Destiny. And then we return back to the final scene between them with Destiny finding out.

A lot pithier and to the point now in this new version of Moira Mactaggert's third life.

Or death. Although this is now failing to change rather than just dying. It's not the only reprise to House Of X #2 either. We also saw the eighth life of Moira Mactaggert, one where Magneto reigned supreme on his metallic octopus throne.

So when talking about resurrection, should there be any surprise that Magneto still has that throne on Krakoa?

Could Moira Mactaggert's eighth life be in the offing? Even as her tenth life continued to play out. And Moira does everything she can to prevent Destiny from returning.

Everyone getting up to some serious burns today, aren't they?

