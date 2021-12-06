Is Superman Circumcised? Wins Oddest Book Title Of The Year

Is Superman Circumcised?: The Complete Jewish History of the World's Greatest Hero, a book by the scholar Roy Schwartz, a study of the superhero's Jewish influences, has won the Diagram Prize from Bookseller Magazine for "oddest book title of the year". Voted on by eleven thousand members of the public, it was the super soaraway winner with over half the vote when pitted against the likes of Curves for the Mathematically Curious, Hats: A Very Unnatural History and The Life Cycle of Russian Things: From Fish Guts to Fabergé. It follows previous winners such as The Dirt Hole and its Variations, A Dog Pissing at the Edge of a Path: Animal Metaphors in Eastern Indonesian Society. The prize givers also noted that publisher McFarland & Company, celebrating its first win, has other titles on its list like Mr Sulu Grabbed My Ass and Other Highlights from a Life in Comics, Novels, Television, Films and Video Games and Gag Reflections: Conquering a Fear of Vomit Through Exposure Therapy which may lead to a strong standing next year as well. The first Diagram prize went to Proceedings of the Second International Workshop on Nude Mice in 1978. The winner does not receive anything, but the nominator of the winning entry traditionally receives a "passable bottle of claret". Commenting on his win, Rob Schwartz stated "The competition was stiff, but I'm glad I was able to rise to the challenge. I'm sincerely honoured to receive this august literary prize. It's a great reminder that even serious literature is allowed to be fun."

Is Superman Circumcised?: The Complete Jewish History of the World's Greatest Hero can be bought from Amazon – though you may have to pay a pretty penny given sudden demand for the title.

Superman is the original superhero, an American icon, and arguably the most famous character in the world–and he's Jewish! Introduced in June 1938, the Man of Steel was created by two Jewish teens, Jerry Siegel, the son of immigrants from Eastern Europe, and Joe Shuster, an immigrant. They based their hero's origin story on Moses, his strength on Samson, his mission on the golem, and his nebbish secret identity on themselves. They made him a refugee fleeing catastrophe on the eve of World War II and sent him to tear Nazi tanks apart nearly two years before the US joined the war. In the following decades, Superman's mostly Jewish writers, artists, and editors continued to borrow Jewish motifs for their stories, basing Krypton's past on Genesis and Exodus, its society on Jewish culture, the trial of Lex Luthor on Adolf Eichmann's, and a future holiday celebrating Superman on Passover. A fascinating journey through comic book lore, American history, and Jewish tradition, this book examines the entirety of Superman's career from 1938 to date, and is sure to give readers a newfound appreciation for the Mensch of Steel!

•"A fascinating, illuminating and highly accomplished study of a comic book character…lively and often funny…You will never look at Superman in quite the same way after reading Is Superman Circumcised?" –Jewish Journal

• "An in-depth examination of the Jewish roots of the character…a deep-dive into arguably the world's most famous and iconic fictional character and his Jewish influences. …This book is a must-have for any fan of superheroes, comic books and Jewish history and literature."—Jerusalem Post

• "Is Superman Circumcised? is the kind of book that will be adored by fans of Comic-Con…It's fun, it's scholarly, and it's long. Don't try to read it straight through. Instead, enjoy it pausing between episodes, just as Superman Comics were also meant to be consumed."—San Diego Jewish World

• "A fascinating journey through comic book lore, American history and Jewish tradition, this book examines the entirety of Superman's career from 1938 to date and promises to provide readers a newfound appreciation for the 'Mensch of Steel.'"—Cleveland Jewish News

• "Throughout the book…Schwartz approaches the subject with an academic lens and a fan's passion, with text-parsing that would have impressed the rabbis of the Talmud."—The Forward

• "Roy Schwartz has done a deep dive into the history, mythology and cultural folklore of America's super-heroes and his conclusions are indisputable. The contemporary concept of the super-hero, as old as the story of Moses, was birthed by Jewish immigrants and first generation Jewish kids from the tales, morals and ethics of their Jewish ethnical roots. The majority of the creators from 1938's GoldennAge of Comics through the 1960's Marvel Age of Comics were Jewish. Whether it was Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster turning Moses into Superman or Stan Lee and Jack Kirby transforming The Golem into The Hulk, their heroes embodied their Jewish experience. Roy Schwartz analysis is scholarly yet broadly entertaining. He answers many questions and leaves the readers with but one: 'If there were no Jews on Krypton where Superman was born, and if he was therefore circumcized on earth, did the moyal have to use a Kryptonite scalpel?'"—Michael Uslan, comic book historian and originator and executive producer of the Batman movie franchise

• "I am floored by this deep and beautiful examination of history, liturgy, and culture. If you believe in comics as the holders of miracle, myth, and mystery, this is the book for you." –Mayim Bialik, actress, author, neuroscientist

• "Schwartz demonstrates extraordinary insight in his overview of the intersection of comics, the history of heroes and heroines, theological knowledge, and pop culture…[and] imparts the information with humor, focus…and an uncanny ability to join the concepts in an accessible, entertaining, and enlightening way." –Times Beacon Record

