Clones, Cable And Krakoan Strife – Cable #7 and X-Force #16 Spoilers

Today sees the publication of who lined X-Men titles, Cable #7 and X-Force #16, both part of the ongoing Krakoan Experiment in the Marvel X-Men books. As Cable and Rachel Summers hunt down the mutant child thieves from previous issues.

Hey on that point, if Rachel is the first born child of Scott Summers and Jean Grey in her timeline, and Nathan Summers was in 616, does that mean that Rachel is the parallel dimensional version of Cable? There are other figures to take account of, however. On with the spoiler warning.

Stryfe was a clone of Cable, created by Rob Liefeld and Louise Simonson for New Mutants #86. Revealed to be a clone of Cable, created by Mother Askani and raised by Apocalypse, he hasn't been present on Krakoa, even though Apocalypse and Cable have. Also, he's a clone, and they seem to be wary of those right now.

The main antagonist in X-Cutioner's Song, Messiah War and Vendetta, it was only a matter of time until he popped up in the current X-Men run which is taking deep dives into days of mutant past. And, as part of Cable and Rachel Summers, the man behind this mutant cult is revealed.

And it's Stryfe himself. The clone of Cable, as an adult, and now someone of great interest to Teen Cable.

Did Apocalypse actually make Stryfe, not Mother Askani? Has something changed? Or is this all that Cable knows at this point? He is wanting to find more…

Sage offering sage advice there, to the Beast? Or course, these days Hank McCoy doesn't like to take advice from the right people as we see in X-Force, with Cecilia Reyes watching the Beast look at the parasite that has invaded Krakoa from the deep with enviable eyes.

But everything is his plaything, Cecilia. From the microscopic to the mutants on the island. Of course, might one of them also have issues regarding Stryfe?

That's the thing about these X-books, they tend to have a domino effect.

