Marvel To Publish X-Men: Inferno Prologue Omnibus In September 2021

Inferno was one of the great Marvel events, launching from the X-Men books in the late eighties, but spinning out across the Marvel Universe, as the devilish and the demonic came to life in every superhero's world. The current King In Black is definitely drawing on Inferno, with its malevolent Manhattan below, with devils on the skyscrapers above. While Inferno itself drew a lot from Ghostbusters – even bringing in a team of Ghostbusters at one point.

The Inferno collections and Omnibus have remained popular sellers, and having artists like Todd McFarlane, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, John Romita Jr and more couldn't have harmed things either. The Inferno Omnibus is getting a reprint edition in March, and courtesy of the Uncanny Omar at Near Mint Condition comes the news that Marvel is putting the Inferno Prologue book back into print in Omnibus form as well – after the 2014 edition has been going for silly prices online.

Collecting all the stories across the X-Men comic books Marvel Universe that led up to that moment, in an Omnibus form that can sit right next to the main Inferno Omnibus, Omar says it is one of their most demanded books, and that he may have put the idea of doing this in the head of Marvel's David Gabriel – but only after he had to prove to Davis that the original book existed. Here's what's in the pages, with covers from Marc Silvestri and Art Adams.

X-MEN: INFERNO PROLOGUE OMNIBUS Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #27-32 and ANNUAL #3, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #228-238, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #62-70 and ANNUAL #4, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #12 and material from MARVEL AGE ANNUAL #4 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #40

Maybe they might do something similar to the Inferno Crossovers volume some time as well?