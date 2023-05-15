It's Carnage Vs Knull For The Death Of Venomverse In August Three days ago, Cullen Bunn tweeted that he had "turned in the final script for Death Of The Venomverse just now. Is that it for me at Marvel? Not sure."

Three days ago, Cullen Bunn tweeted that he had "turned in the final script for Death Of The Venomverse just now. Is that it for me at Marvel? Not sure. Nothing to replace it with right now. But this story is… bonkers." We do hope that Marvel Comics remains in the Cullen Bunn business. As seen in the fully leaked Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits and solicitations, that just ran on Bleeding Cool, we have the full solicits as well as the news that the series by Cullen Bunn and Gerard Sandoval, running weekly in August from Marvel, will culminate with a fifth issue showdown between Carnage and Knull to the role of God Of Symbiotes…

Launching in August, DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE will be a five-issue limited series that unleashes Carnage on a quest to become the new KING IN BLACK. Carnage has been building his powers up, extracting unique abilities from many villains throughout the Marvel Universe and now traverses the Multiverse with a singular goal: KILL ANY AND ALL VENOMS! Throughout Carnage's savage rampage, fans can expect to see some of their favorite new symbiote charterers that debuted in EXTREME VENOMVERSE along with brand-new ones including a top-secret new symbiote hero who will be revealed at a later date. The limited series will also include a classic tale in the vein of VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR by Venom co-creator David Michelinie. "It's been far too long since I've written any stories about Venom and company," Bunn said. "About Eddie, about Flash, about Andi, about Carnage. This story–this completely bonkers epic–feels like the right time to throw my symbiotic hat back in the ring. Returning to a multiverse full of Venom symbiotes, maybe (but hopefully not) for the last time, I knew I had to do something big. Thus, the title—DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE–was born. Perhaps that title is a bit of a threat for our favorite symbiotes, but I promise you it is not empty! Get ready for plenty of surprises, some heartbreak, and more symbiotes than you can shake a stick at!"

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

THE END OF THE VENOMVERSE IS HERE!

• CULLEN BUNN and GERARDO SANDOVAL reunite to bring the symbiotic ax down on the VENOMVERSE!

• CARNAGE has been building his powers up, extracting unique abilities from many villains throughout the MARVEL UNIVERSE to the point of

traversing the Multiverse with ONE GOAL: KILL ANY AND ALL VENOMS!

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL, TAIGAMI & MORE (A)

ENTER: THE SYMBIOTE SIX!

• Plus: DAVID MICHELINIE brings you a classic tale in the vein of LETHAL PROTECTOR…or is there more than meets the eye?

• AND THAT'S NOT ALL! Prepare yourself as Taigami introduces the world to…VENOM BOY!

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #3 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL, TAIGAMI & MORE (A)

CARNAGE VS. SILENCE – 'NUFF SAID!

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #4 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN & DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL, TAIGAMI & MORE (A)

CARNAGE UNLEASHED!

• CARNAGE continues his savage rampage throughout the Multiverse, obliterating as many VENOMS as he can!

• Do AGENT VENOM and what's left of her team even stand a chance?

• Or is Carnage destined to win?

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #5 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN & DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL, TAIGAMI & MORE (A)

CARNAGE WINS!

