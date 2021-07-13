Ivan Moody Of Five Finger Death Punch Announces Dirty Poetry From Z2

Z2 Comics has announced a book of original illustrated poetry from Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody. Presented in a hardcover format, Ivan Moody's Dirty Poetry will be released this autumn, with signed special editions available exclusively through the Z2 website. Ivan Moody says, "Out of all the projects I've undertaken this is something truly out of the ordinary, completely unorthodox, and without 'creative walls.' It is by far the oddest thing I've ever done (and that's saying something). I had no idea how this would turn out but thankfully – between Blake and myself – I'm ecstatic with this first edition of Dirty Poetry. I'm intrigued and excited to share this FULL DOSE of my thought-provoking/chaotic and emotionally stimulating artistic vision with all of you. Welcome… to my rabbit hole."

Ever wondered what really lies beyond "where the sidewalk ends?" From the wonderfully twisted mind of the front man of Five Finger Death Punch; Ivan Moody's Dirty Poetry is a book of original poems punctuated with dark art that's guaranteed to inspire upside-down dreamscapes in the minds of its readers. Written by Ivan Moody himself, with beautifully haunting ink and watercolor illustrations by Blake Armstrong, Z2 Comics offers this Halloween treat to readers everywhere this October!

Artist Blake Armstrong says, "Dirty Poetry definitely stands out as one of the more free and unique creative experiences I've had in my career. Ivan's overall vision for this book was so twisted and tantalizing it would have been hard to keep me away from it. Our collaboration was truly a blast and I think the love shows on every page. My only hope is that the readers enjoy the book at least half as much as we did working on it. It's gratifying to be a part of something so weird, unexpected and special."

The Ivan Moody's Dirty Poetry illustrated book is 104 pages and will be released in a standard hardcover edition in comic shops and bookstores alike in October 2021, as well as special deluxe and super deluxe editions available for preorder through the Z2 website.