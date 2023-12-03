Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Ghost Machine, ivan reis

Ivan Reis Quits DC Comics For Ghost Machine Exclusive

Ivan Reis was working under a DC Comics exclusive contract, which finishes with the publication of the current Titans event, Beast World.

On Friday, Bleeding Cool posted the news that the mystery additional comics creator for the Ghost Machine imprint coming out of Image Comics was Ivan Reis, with his new series launching a horror sub-imprint, Hyde Street. The news has been kept until now because Ivan Reis was still working under a DC Comics exclusive contract, which finishes with the publication of the current Titans event, Beast World. Reis is also known for working with Geoff Johns on Aquaman and Justice League in the New 52 days.

Ivan Reis commented on Instagram, saying "It's been 20 years drawing the greatest Super Heroes on Earth. I had the opportunity to work with the best people in the market creating the best stories. Editors, writers, inkers, colorists, letterers and more. Lots of names to remember and write . Larry, Paul, Joe, Oclair, Campos, Brian and many more. with Geoff I created the biggest comics I could like Sinestro war, Blackest Night, Brightest Day, Aguaman, Trinity War ,as an example, and DC has always gave me the best opportunities and conditions and I can't thank them enough for that. THANK YOU DC and that means thank you to everyone I had the opportunity to work with. You can find my latest DC project TITANS Beast World now in the store and you can always check out my work in DC trades and collections. Now it's time for a new adventure and new challenges."

Joe Prado, Reis' longtime inker commented "Kick some serious ass now, brother! It's been my pleasure and honor inking you for 11 memorable years, but beyond that 30 years of friendship! You and @geoffmjohns will do great!!!! Can't wait to read the new and exciting adventures that you guys will create at @ghostmachinepro ! "

Tom Grummett said "Thanks for entertaining us all with your work at DC for so many years ( and myself personally for a couple of decades before that). I'm looking forward to your new adventures. All my best for the future."

Daniel Sampere commented "You are a legend, sir, we'll miss you at DC. Best of luck on the new projects"

Ivan Reis followed, saying "WE ARE GHOST MACHINE. . IT'S GHOST MACHINE TIME. Being part of a team like GM as a co-owner is beyond what I could have imagined. Thank you Geoff for putting together this AWESOME team. Follow our releases and news and be ready for GHOST MACHINE"

All the lead creators on Ghost Machine are exclusive, at least for the duration of the project. So maybe we won't be seeing that Four Legions project from Geoff Johns for some time. Bryan Hitch has also got to finish his Lex Luthor story. But going forward, Ghost Machine is where you will find Bryan Hitch, Jason Fabok, Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Gary Frank, Maytal Zchut, Lamont Magee, Brad Meltzer and Geoff Johns.

