Ivory Johnson, Founder of Delancey Wealth Management, Agent Of SHIELD?

Ivory Johnson is the Founder of Delancey Wealth Management, LLC, a financial planning firm in Washington, DC. He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance. He is an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Immediate Past President of the 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C. and is the recipient of the 2018 D.C. Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Year. He is the former Director of Financial Planning at Scarborough Capital Management, a wealth management firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. A member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council, made up of 20 high-level financial professionals. And part of Vanderbilt Securities. Oh and, yes, an agent of SHIELD. You know, the Supreme Headquarters, International Espionage and Law-Enforcement Division. Then later the Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistics Directorate and now the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division of the Marvel Comics Universe.

How do we know? Well it looks as if Ivory Johnson, has been hiding it in full sight, appearing on CBNC Market Alert talking about… okay, I don't entirely know what he is talking about. Something financial and economic. About how refinancing risks and a stretched consumer threaten economic growth next year. And showing off his background, the Room Rater account stated, "Love the red. Books. Awards. We remain pro bracket shelves. 10/10 @Ivory_Johnson cc @BradMossEsq". But it looks like they may have missed something.

But if you zoom in on the Zoom, you can see Ivory Johnson's shelf furniture in full display. You don't think that when he talks about a stretched consumer, he's talking about Ms Marvel or Mr Fantastic, do you? No, probably not. So, Ivory Johnson, any chance you can tell us how you were recruited by SHIELD? And are you sure you aren't Hydra?

