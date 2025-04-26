Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Doc nocturnal, mezco toyz, rumble society

Spectral Agent Woodford Joins the Rumble Society with Mezco Toyz

The first Spectral Agent is back as Mezco Toyz has debuted their latest One:12 Collective figure with Woodfood the butler

Mezco Toyz's Rumble Society line has become a cult hit, standing out with some compelling original characters. On elf, which is Doc Nocturnal, a pulp-inspired vigilante with a skeletal mask, trench coat, and gadgets. Inspired by 1930s horror comics, he is a part detective, part monster hunter, and operates out of his haunted headquarters, The Nocturnal Tower. He does have a butler, Woodford, who tends to the Nocturnal Tower, but there is more to him than just that; he was the first Spectral Agent!

Woodford is now ready to get back in the game as Mezco Toyz unveils their newest Rumble Society One:12 Collective figure, showing this frog in action. Woodford features two swappable heads with a posable eye, interchangeable hands, and a variety of monster-hunting accessories. This included the Croaker, an FR-9 blaster, as well as blast effects for each, a harness, a swappable eye, a bomber jacket, and a serving tray. The Rumble Society continues to bring fresh new heroes and villains to their One:12 line. A waitlist is already open for Woodford for $112 and is a Mezco Toyz Exclusive.

One:12 Collective – Rumble Society – Spectral Agent Woodford

"The first Spectral Agent, Woodford joins the One:12 Collective! As the first Spectral Agent, Woodford is no stranger to the forces of evil and is equipped to handle whatever comes his way. Woodford's sidearm of choice is The Croaker, which stores neatly in his chest harness. Bigger threats require the use of his FR-9 auto blaster, accompanied by his FR-9 auto aimer which plugs into his eye-socket."

"Woodford is Doc Nocturnal's trusted colleague and caretaker of the Nocturnal Tower. A refined and resourceful figure, Woodford is extremely intelligent and absorbs information at an alarming rate – speaking 8 human and 63 non-human languages, reading 4 – 5 books per day, and enjoying quantum physics to keep his mind nimble. When it comes to Doc's amphibious ally, there's more to him than meets the eye."

