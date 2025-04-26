Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Prince of Persia

For Honor Launches Prince Of Persia Throwback Event

For Honor has a new mid-season update for you to play, which includes some Prince of Persia content and other events on hand

Article Summary Experience the new Prince of Persia event in For Honor with thrilling mid-season updates.

Battle in the Chimera Banquet, featuring the Heralds of Chimera PvP mode from May 29 to June 5.

Enjoy weekly Hero Fests with free trials and discounts on Heroes like Nuxia and Warmonger.

Explore game updates with menu improvements and balancing changes for select Heroes.

Ubisoft dropped a new update this week into For Honor, as they have given the game some mid-season content, including a new Prince Of Persia throwback event. This week, you can engage with the iconic character inspired by the game Blades of Persia, running through May 14. The event will have you fighting through Heathmoor as the Warrior Prince, as you can also take part in the Chimera Banquet event, get special skins, and some other fun content. All of which should be enough to carry you until early June when the next season kicks off. We have more details below from the devs, as well as the full patch notes on their website.

For Honor – Prince Of Persia Throwback Event

The Chimera Banquet event is scheduled to run May 29 through June 5, and will include the Heralds of Chimera special PvP game mode, a best-of-seven 4v4 battle. Title Update 2 will run Hero Fests, where a Hero is available for players to try for free for a week, and is also available to purchase at a discount. A unique execution will also be released for purchase at the start of each Hero Fest. Nuxia will run from May 15-22 Warmonger from May 22-29 and Pirate from June 5-12. Some game updates included with the new Title Update include:

Menu – Heroes Page

It's now possible to change the loadout preview directly from the character selection and character customization screen

A new option in the Filters page in the barracks allows players to switch between "Match All" and "Match Any"

Balancing Changes

Varangian Guard – Light Openers and Finishers are no longer enhanced

Light Openers and Finishers are no longer enhanced Nobushi – Side Dodge, Cobra Strike, and Sidewinder Form have increased sideways movement

Side Dodge, Cobra Strike, and Sidewinder Form have increased sideways movement Warmonger – Light Openers are no longer enhanced

Light Openers are no longer enhanced Khatun – Attack trajectories for Angry Storm and Ultimate Authority have been adjusted to better match weapon visuals

