Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, great gatsby, Isadora Zeferino, Ivy Noelle Weir

Ivy Noelle Weir & Isadora Zeferino's Queer Great Gatsby Graphic Novel

Ivy Noelle Weir and Isadora Zeferino sell publication rights to a Queer graphic novel retelling of The Great Gatsby to Little, Brown Ink

Article Summary Ivy Noelle Weir and Isadora Zeferino's Queer Great Gatsby graphic novel acquired by Little, Brown Ink for 2027.

Graphic novel reimagines Nick Caraway as queer, with story set in elite boarding schools and a focus on Jay Gatsby.

Weir known for award-winning works like Secret Garden on 81st Street and Archival Quality, brings fresh perspective.

Zeferino recently released a modern graphic novel retelling of Emma and brings vibrant visuals to this Gatsby project.

Ivy Noelle Weir and Isadora Zeferino have sold world rights to a YA queer graphic novel retelling of F Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby in which "a queer Nick Caraway becomes entangled in the lives of his wealthy peers and enamors with the enigmatic Jay Gatsby against the backdrop of two elite boarding schools."

Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown Ink has bought world rights to this version of The Great Gatsby for publication in 2027, a year which just sounds like a sci-fi film, at this point. Ivy Noelle Weir's agent, Anjali Singh, at the Anjali Singh Agency, and Isadora Zeferino's agent, Britt Siess, at Britt Siess Creative Management, negotiated the deal.

Ivy Noelle Weir is an award-winning comic book writer, librarian, and publisher and has written Secret Garden on 81st Street from Little, Brown for Young Readers, is the co-creator of the Dwayne McDuffie Award-winning graphic novel Archival Quality from Oni Press, and has written for series like Bountiful Garden at Mad Cave Studios and anthologies like Dead Beats from A Wave Blue World and Full Bleed from IDW.

Isadora Zeferino also has a modern graphic novel retelling of Emma with Anne Camlin out on the 3rd of September.

The Great Gatsby was a 1925 novel by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald set in Long Island, with the narrator Nick Carraway's interactions with millionaire Jay Gatsby and Gatsby's obsession to reunite with his former lover, Daisy Buchanan. The novel's treatment of social class, inherited versus self-made wealth, gender, race, and environmentalism, and its cynical attitude towards the American Dream have made it a popular novel for English Literature study. The debate over the gayness – or not – of Nick Carraway has already been a familiar one for scholars, and this will no doubt tap into a lot of that discussion over the decades.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!