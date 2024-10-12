Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: captain america, jms

J Michael Straczynski Brings His Captain America To An End In Broxton

J Michael Straczynski Brings His Captain America Run To An End In Broxton This December, With Carlos Magno

Article Summary J Michael Straczynski ends his Captain America run with issue #16 in December, alongside artist Carlos Magno.

JMS launches one-shots pitting unlikely Marvel characters together, hinting at other Marvel projects.

Captain America storyline focuses on Steve Rogers' pre-hero days and ties to a modern-day fascist threat.

Final arc sees Cap, Thor, and Spider-Man as the New Warriors Three exploring Thor's past shame in Broxton.

Yesterday, Marvel Comics announced that J Michael Straczynski (or JMS) was launching a series of one-shots, each teaming up, or putting into opposition, two unlikely candidates from across the Marvel Universe. But what does that mean for his other Marvel Comics work, such as the Captain America comic book he has been writing for a year and a bit, launched with Jesus Saiz? Well, JMS confirmed its upcoming conclusion on social media, posting, "My last Cap issue is #16, yes, then there's this, and one other little item that will be mentioned when the time is right."

Babylon 5, Jeremiah, and Sense8 creator J Michael Straczynski has been writing on and off for Marvel Comics for two-and-a-half decades on Thor, Fantastic Four and Amazing Spider-Man, which also led to him writing the first Thor movie. His run on Captain America began with a retelling of Steve Rogers' pre-Captain America days dealing with the fascist threat in thirties America and what of that survived in the modern day. The final three issues of his run on Captain America with Carlos Magno see Cap, Thor and Spider-Man team up as the New Warriors Three in a storyline set to dig up the events of Broxton, which Thor made the New Asgard when JMS was writing the title.

First rendered uninhabitable by Roxxon, then annihilated by the God of Hammers, to fridge Thor…

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240859

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE NEW WARRIORS THREE! J. Michael Straczynski revisits THOR and SPIDER-MAN! Still reeling from recent events at the Front Door Cabaret, Captain America needs friends now more than ever. But Spidey and Thor have problems of their own, and so the impromptu Warriors Three set out on an adventure that will either draw them closer together or drive them all insane! Rated T+In Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $4.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA #15

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240888

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) Jesus Saiz (CA) Taurin Clarke

"THE NEW WARRIORS THREE" PART TWO! J. Michael Straczynski revisits THOR and SPIDER-MAN! When Captain America, Spidey and Thor find themselves drawn to Broxton, Oklahoma, the trio will have to work together to find what's drawn them to the ruined town – and site of Thor's greatest shame. But what they find may prove too horrifying for even the greatest of heroes to overcome… Rated T+In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA #16

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240736

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) , With Carlos Magno (CA) Taurin Clarke

"THE NEW WARRIORS THREE" PART THREE!

Captain America, Spider-Man and Thor are trapped in a mirror dimension harboring Broxton's glory days – and ghosts of Thor's failures are ready to exact their revenge. Can Cap and Spidey help free Thor of his past, or is Broxton's history doomed to repeat itself forever? RATED T+In Shops: Dec 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99

