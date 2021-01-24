James Bond Joins SPECTRE In Dynamite April 2021 Solicitations

Remember when Captain America said "Hail Hydra" and the world went mad? Launching from Dynamite in March, that's what James Bond will be doing in the comic book series James Bond: Agent Of Spectre by Daredevil TV writer Christos Gage, drawn by longstanding James Bond artist Luca Casalanguida and covers (just the one) by Sean Phillips. Here's the solicit for issue 2 and everything Dynamite Entertainment have lined up for April 2021. There's also their Art Of Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow hardcover is up, as is their Fallout card game – of course, fallout is something Dynamite knows all about right now.

JAMES BOND: AGENT OF SPECTRE #2

(W) Christos Gage (A) Luca Casalanguida

James Bond is in the USA…but NOT as part of Her Majesty's Secret Service. Shockingly, he's there as an Agent of SPECTRE, sent to eliminate an upstart rival SPECTRE boss at the bidding of Ernest Blofeld himself! The leverage Blofeld has against Bond is a threat to the life of one of the few people in the world Bond can trust… but that friend may have the interests of Bond's target as the higher priority! Price: $3.99 4/7/2021 Order 12 or more copies of issue 2 and qualify to have your order made fully returnable.

VAMPIRELLA VS. PURGATORI #2

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca

So yeah. Vampirella and Purgatori. Vampi, the Vampiri with a conscience and Tori, the lady-shaped creature who eats conscience. Working together? Not really. Working towards a common goal, while considering tearing each other's throats out, more like! And that common goal is to stop Lilith and her near-infinite minions from having their rough, rude way with the entire human race. The stakes are big enough… and sharp enough. Everybody's in… it's time to ante up. $3.99 4/28/2021

THE ART OF SKYCAPTAIN AND THE WORLD OF TOMORROW Hardcover

SKY CAPTAIN & THE WORLD OF TOMORROW burst into the sky and onto theater screens in 2004. With it came groundbreaking methods and techniques that would change the way movies were made. The real story behind the film began many years earlier and in Kevin Conran's Art of Sky Captain & The World of Tomorrow, fans will be treated to behind-the-scenes stories marking the movie's unique journey to the screen. As the first of its kind, this landmark film embraced the look and feel of the old serials even as it pushed the boundaries of modern filmmaking technology. The film would inspire a whole new generation of creators eager to adopt its innovative techniques—techniques that are now commonplace in every studio in Hollywood and around the world. Featuring the revolutionary artistic contributions of the film's principle visual architect, this stunning collection of Kevin Conran's trailblazing illustrations and designs includes incomplete, unpublished and never-before-seen work. This comprehensive retrospective is the first official collection of the film's artwork sourced from Kevin Conran's private collection and spanning over 20 years of the movie's history. Hardcover 240 Pages $34.99 5/12/2021

SONJAVERSAL #3

IT'S A SONJA BATTLE ROYALE!!!!! Sonja's wage war on one another across the infinite and varied expanse of Hell. And the prize, for the war's winner? THE CHANCE TO MURDER RED SONJA. Ridiculous mayhem courtesy of CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (Deadpool) and PASQUALE QUALANO (DIE!namite)! $3.99 4/7/2021

VAMPIRELLA #20

It's not over! "Interstellar" became so big a story, we needed more issues to contain it! In this, the penultimate chapter, the secret cause of Drakulon's long-ago ruin is at last revealed, so if you think you know what led that world to become an inhospitable desert, think again. Of course, this is all assuming you're not still in shock after the "oh my god!!!!" ending of last ish! $3.99 4/14/2021

THE ART OF GOOSEBUMPS Trade Paperback

(W) Sarah Rodriguez (A) Tim Jacobus (CA) Tim Jacobus

Featuring tons of fun facts about the series alongside a walkthrough of all books and covers in the Goosebumps collections, this art book is a must-have for old and new fans alike! In the summer of 1992, Scholastic tasked two terrifyingly talented artists with creating the cover paintings for the books that would premiere the Goosebumps series. At that time, four books in the line were being market-tested by the publisher to see how young readers would react to R.L. Stine's particular brand of humor-tinged horror. One element that was sure to catch the attention of little eyes everywhere was striking cover art, and, boy, did they find it! The imagery provided by the covers of the Goosebumps series is part and parcel to the 90s Kid zeitgeist, helping to create a visual brand for R.L. Stine's smash-hit horror series. The covers helped set the tone for the numerous adaptations of the series, including a television series, a theatre experience, and, more recently, blockbuster films! Hardcover 200 Pages 4/7/2021 $29.99

RED SONJA: THE SUPERPOWERS #4

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Jonathan Lau

Sonja beholds the futuristic wonders of The Project's interdimensional home base! She's given high-tech weapons and battle armor, an education on metaphysics and magic. Sonja is one of the greatest warriors of all time; what she is not…is a good student. Price: $3.99 4/14/2021

VAMPIRELLA: THE DARK POWERS #5

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Paul Davidson

VAMPIRELLA VS. THE BLACK TERROR! The Project is convinced that Vampi has turned villainous and will stop at nothing to contain her! By DAN ABNETT (Justice League Odyssey) and PAUL DAVIDSON (Silver Surfer)! Price: $3.99 4/7/2021

MARS ATTACKS RED SONJA Trade Paperback

(W) John Layman (A) Fran Strukan (CA) Lucio Parrillo

She is the red-haired she-devil with the sword. They are the green-skinned invaders from the red planet. Yes, those dastardly Mars Attacks Martians are attacking again, and these are the Martians of old, the Martians of the Hyborian Age. And so, it's up to Red Sonja to stop the attack. But how will steel, strength and savagery stand again laser guns, sci-fi technology and weird, weird Martian science? Only one way to find out! Buy this freakin' book! Page Count: 120 Pages $19.99 4/7/2021

MYOPIA Trade Paperback

(W) Richard Dent(A) Patrick Berkenkotter, Freire Ronilson (CA) Patrick Berkenkotter

A homeless man is mysteriously abducted. A journal is left on the edge of a subway platform, filled with stories about a world that doesn't exist. Not far from here a scientist is murdered in cold blood. The only clues are his burned down lab. A magnetically propelled motorcycle, and a man walking around New York City with the last living falcon on the planet. Imagine a world where your every thought, your every move, is filtered through The Central Lens Network. Now imagine being a twelve-year old boy and discovering a special pair of lenses that allow you to access this network undetected. This is exactly what happens to Matthew Glen the day his father is murdered then two years later mysteriously appears back in his life. In a style that echoes back to the Dark Age of Comics when graphic novels were coming into an art form of their own, "Myopia" merges science fiction with noir steampunk into a thrilling alternative reality, where government and big business use entertainment devices to cover up a new authoritarian landscape. $19.99 152 Pages 5/12/2021

RED SONJA #26

(W) Luke Lieberman (A) Drew Moss

Ten years have passed. Sonja is uninterested in battle…she'd rather eat meat and drink ale. But The Red's hand will be forced, and she will answer the call to battle. By LUKE LIEBERMAN (Red Sonja: The Price Of Blood) and DREW MOSS (Vampirella/Red Sonja). Price: $3.99 4/21/2021

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #17

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Michael Sta. Maria

Abaddon learns that he is part of a much larger plan. Recovering from her recent illness, Nyx realizes that she isn't as powerful as she used to be and must do something about it. The Armor Infernal has begun its march, and Vampirella, and her allies embark on their mission to Nyx's tower—the final confrontation between the forces of order and Chaos is about to begin. Price: $3.99 4/21/2021

GEORGE R.R. MARTIN'S A CLASH OF KINGS #12

(W) George R.R. Martin, Landry Walker (A) Mel Rubi

While the battle for the crown reaches a fever pitch, Sansa plays hostess for the Lords and Ladies of Kings' Landing within the Queens ballroom. Meanwhile, the forces of Stannis rally after the devastating burning of the Bywater, and only Tyrion and a small assortment of soldiers are willing to stand against them. The sun will soon rise, and only then will it be known who will live and who will die in this dramatic adaptation of George R. R. Martin's – A Clash of Kings. Price: $3.99 3/20/2021

DEATH TO THE ARMY OF DARKNESS Trade Paperback

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Jacob Edgar (CA) Ben Oliver

An all-new story by RYAN PARROTT (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and JACOB EDGAR (Red Sonja)! It's been six months since the events of the Army of Darkness film…Ash is just trying to settle down and get back to his groovy ways. But dammit, DEADITE-POSSESSED strangers keep attacking him at every turn. Why is evil following everywhere he turns, and what happens when an awful splinter spell causes Ash to become…TEAM ASH!? 120 Pages April 2021 4/7/2021

KILLING RED SONJA Trade Paperback

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Christian Ward

An all-new story, spinning out of the smash hit RED SONJA title written by MARK RUSSELL! In order to become queen, Sonja The Red had to defeat an evil emperor. But that emperor had a son. And that son will do ANYTHING to exact his revenge…even if it means embracing horrible magics he does not understand. Don't miss out on this series that will affect the Sonja series for years to come! By MARK RUSSELL (Red Sonja, Year Of The Villain), BRYCE INGMAN (Edgar Allen Poe's Snifter Of Terror) and CRAIG ROUSSEAU (The Flash). $19.99 120 Pages 4/7/2021

FALLOUT ULTRA-PREMIUM SKETCH CARDS

Fallout, the worldwide best-selling phenomenon post-apocalyptic action role-playing game series is presented in a special Dynamite series of one-of-a-kind hand-drawn original art signed sketch cards! Fallout fans can continue to collect sketch cards representing their favorite weapons, gear, characters, and much more from this comprehensive collection of original custom art! Every signed card features a color ink or ultra-rare, gold ink signature and is individually packaged in a special Fallout envelope! Sketch Card artists include; Aaron Swafford, Adam Worton, Alex Mines, Allen Douglas, Andy Bohn, Anthony Richichi, April Reyna, Barry Renshaw, Benjamin Lombart, Bianca Thompson, Bill Maus, Bobby Blakey, Brad Hudson, Brent Scotchmer, Chad Scheres, Charles Drake, Dan Curto, Daniel Gorman, Don Kunkel, Edward Santia, Elias Melendes, Fernando Jimenez, J Hammond, Jason Mooers, Jeff Meuth, Jeffrey C. Benitez, Jim Mehsling, Joe DelBeato, John Martin, Jon Mangini, Jonathan Williams, Kallan Archer, Karl Jones, Ken Haeser, Kevin B. Cleveland, Laura Atkinson, Limuel Pinzon, Lam-Nation, Mariano Nicieza, Marcia Dye, Matt Buttich, Matt Stewart, Mick Beyers, Mikey Chiume Jr., Miranda Gainey, Mitch Ballard, Monty Anderson, Nathan Kennett, Norvien Basio, Nosrettep, Patrick Davis, Rich Molinelli, Robert Stewart, Roberto Duque, Roger Martinez, Rusty Gilligan, Sarah Jordan, Scott Harrell, Tim Dowler, Toni Barber, Vanessa Solis, Chenduz, Will Torres, William Zorn, Wilson Ramos, XinJix and many, many more! 4/28/2021 $35