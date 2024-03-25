Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dren, Dungeons & Dimwits, Dungeons and Dimwits

James Mascia & Kodaris' Dungeons & Dimwits in Dren June 2024 Solicits

Originally published on Kickstarter, Dungeons & Dimwits is coming to comic book stores in June from Dren Productions' After Dark imprint.

Originally published on Kickstarter, Dungeons & Dimwits is coming to comic book stores in June from Dren Productions' After Dark imprint. Co-creator James Mascia says "The idea for Dungeons & Dimwits came about by a group of us making jokes while playing some tabletop games. We started telling stories about some of the weird stuff players (and game masters) have done, and then I started visualizing what that might look like in the world of the game. What resulted was a book of comics, detailing some crazy s**t that we have seen, experienced, and possibly played through with our respective gaming groups. If some of this stuff doesn't strike you as true, and make you laugh, then you must be dead inside. In other words: This book is based on a true story (Nah, not really!) We decided we wanted to make one crazy story that would really hit home our love for our TTRPGs, while also poking fun at all the insane stuff we do!"

DUNGEONS AND DIMWITS #1 CVR A KODARIS (C: 0-1-1)

DREN PRODUCTIONS AFTER DARK

(W) James Mascia (A/CA) Kodaris

A group of friends playing a tabletop role-playing game is sucked into the game and become their own characters by an NPC that was just too powerful. They find themselves in a fight for their very lives against an army far more powerful than their characters' level! What could possibly go wrong?

SIRE #7 REBIRTH PT 2

DREN PRODUCTIONS

APR241437

(W) Michael Dolce (A) Daniele Carmanico, Sousherpa (CA) Victor Dandridge, Kris Carter

"Rebirth," Part 2. The Sire crashes the party just in time to rescue Bard from the Executor's clutches. But an old adversary lurks in the darkness that might upend The Sire's quest to rescue him. Plus: Enter Serpentine!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

