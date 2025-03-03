Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: James Serafino, Time Traveling Dinosaurs

James Serafino Sells Rights To First Comic, Time Traveling Dinosaurs

Time Traveling Dinosaurs by James Serafino of Good Night Thoughts; Penelope Weathervane's Grumpy Day and This Little Piggy, will be the first comic book from this children's illustrated book author, described as an "epoch-spanning early reader graphic novel series. A trio of dinosaurs find themselves lost in time and mysteriously tiny—friendships will be forged, patience will be tested, and evil/villainous/nefarious cats will be defeated."

Emily Daluga at Chronicle has bought world rights to Time Traveling Dinosaurs, in an exclusive submission. The first book is slated for spring 2028. James Serafino's agent Jemiscoe Chambers-Black at Andrea Brown Literary Agency did the two-book deal.

James Serafino posted to social media saying, "Whoop whoop! Dino comics for everyone! Can't wait to get started on this huge undertaking. I've always wanted to make a comic and now it's happening! @emilydaluga! Let's do this!"

Chronicle Books is a San Francisco–based American publisher of books for adults and children. The company was established in 1967 by Phelps Dewey, an executive with Chronicle Publishing Company, then-publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle. In 1999 it was bought by Nion McEvoy, great-grandson of M. H. de Young, founder of the Chronicle, from other family members who were selling off the company's assets. It has published the Griffin and Sabine series by Nick Bantock, Me Without You by Lisa Swerling and Ralph Lazar, Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Olive, the Other Reindeer by Vivian Walsh. Other best sellers have included The Beatles Anthology, What's Your Poo Telling You?, Mom and Dad are Palindromes by Mark Shulman, the Worst-Case Scenario series by Joshua Piven and David Borgenicht, the children's series Ivy and Bean by Annie Barrows, All My Friends Are Dead, and Papa, Do You Love Me and Golden Kite Award winner Mama, Do You Love Me by Barbara M. Joosse.

