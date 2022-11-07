James Tyion IV Moves Onion Club From Substack To Third Eye

James Tynion IV was probably the highest profile comic creator to launch their comic book offerings on Substack a year-and-change ago, quitting the DC Comics monthly Batman comic book to do so, and launching his Tiny Onion subscription Substack service with the premium level The Onion Club, offering a series of premium variant covers of his titles for a variety of publishers through the year that – in value alone – have more than paid for the high subscription fee, that has funded his various ventures.

In recent Substack newsletters, however, he announced a change for 2023, namely that the high $250 a year subscription level, The Onion Club, would be moved off Substack."There's a lot I've loved about Substack, but managing a Collector Club through a newsletter service has never worked how I needed it to. I've been building a new system that will operate outside of the Substack ecosystem, working through the ShopTinyOnion.com storefront, and will make it easier to track memberships, get shipping information and charge shipping to members (which is necessary for the program to continue). I will continue to use Substack as my newsletter platform, and we are still running content for paid subscribers, but the two systems will be separate."

It may also be worth noting that, in the first year, Substack took 90% of subscription funds against a high six-figure advance payable to Tynion. In year two, that switches to no advance but Substack takes 10% of subscriptions. Which, for the Onion Club level, is still quite high. This way, Tynion avoids that $25-a-year cut.

Currently in Spain, and on his way to Thought Bubble in Harrogate this upcoming weekend, yesterday James Tynion IV dropped the final shoe in his most recent newsletter, saying "Tomorrow, you should expect an email from "onionclub@thirdeyecomics.com" at Noon ET, with the latest Onion Club offerings (we're releasing a SIKTC #26 Variant Cover, and some new SIKTC T-Shirts), a reveal of the last gold foil cover of the year, and some news about Onion Club 2023."

Third Eye Comics, a comic store chain in Maryland, has been James Tynion IV's fulfilment partner of choice for his Substack offerings, now it seems they are taking over The Onion Club subscription as well.

In today's newsletter James Tynion IV has added "There is a lot I like about Substack, and I will be continuing on the platform next year with more comics and new features, but I noticed pretty much from the start that the "founding" membership tier wasn't capable of giving me or my distribution partners at Third Eye Comics the information we needed to serve this community well. Beyond that, as I've stated before, the Substack grant in year one helped subsidize shipping costs, but we will not be able to do that moving forward."

Worth remembering… as well as checking what you are, and need to be, signed up to. And get reading for the big transition… as "Onion Club 2023 membership will not be connected to your Substack account". But also that "Onion Club 2023 membership will be LIMITED" and will be locked on December 31st for the year ahead."

And for current Club members, "one final Gold Foil Cover from Nick Robles, Featuring ERICA SLAUGHTER vs. CUTTER!" for Something Is Killing The Children #26, only available to Onion Club members, who are only getting a single copy each, and will never be put on sale…