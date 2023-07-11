Posted in: Boom, Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: james tynion, lee bermejo, sdcc

James Tynion IV & Lee Bermejo- Boom Studios at San Diego Comic-Con

Boom Studios announced their San Diego Comic-Con schedule with guests including, Lee Bermejo,, James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera.

Boom Studios announced their signing and panel schedule at San Diego Comic-Con. With guests including co-creator of the Eisner Award-nominated A Vicious Circle, Lee Bermejo, co-creators of the Eisner Award-winning Something is Killing the Children, James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera, House of Slaughter writer Tate Brombal, artist Liana Kangas, Power Rangers' Melissa Flores and Meghan Camarena, cover artist Jenny Frison, and the team behind Sirens of the City, Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph.

Boom Studios Signings and Panels:

Thursday, July 20th

12:00pm-12:45pm Signing: Jenny Frison (Alice Never After, Sirens of the City)

1:00pm-1:45pm Signing: Lee Bermejo (A Vicious Circle)

2:00pm-3:00pm Panel: It's Morphin Time with Boom Studios; Room 25ABC:

Boom Studios and Hasbro celebrate 30 years of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers storytelling in comics! Join Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Meghan Camarena (Power Rangers HyperForce), and series editors Allyson Gronowitz and Dafna Pleban for a roundtable discussion on the history of the series, an exciting look at what's next, and some special surprises!

4:00pm-4:45pm Signing: Casey Gilly (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer)

5:00pm-5:45pm Signing: Jenny Frison (Alice Never After, Sirens of the City)

6:00pm-6:45pm Signing: Rich Douek (Magic)

Friday, July 21st

12:00pm-12:45pm Signing: Jenny Frison (Alice Never After, Sirens of the City)

1:00pm-1:45pm Signing: Jae Lee (BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness)

1:30pm-2:30pm Panel: SlaughterVerse: The World of Something is Killing the Children; Room 5AB:

Something is Killing the Children and House of Slaughter co-creators, James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera , along with House of Slaughter writer Tate Brombal and Eric Harburn (Executive Editor, Boom Studios) sit down with Monstrum host and creator, Dr. Emily Zarka , to discuss monsters and the order of people who hunt them. Welcome to the Slaughterverse.

3:00pm-3:45pm Signing: Power Rangers Cast Members

4:00pm-4:45pm Signing: Something is Killing the Children w/ Werther Dell'Edera, Tate Brombal, and Andrew K. Currey (Something is Killing the Children, House of Slaughter)

5:00pm-5:45pm Signing: Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph (Sirens of the City)

Saturday, July 22nd

11:15am-12:15pm Panel: Boom Studios: Discover Yours; Room 6DE:

Discover your new comic book obsession! Join some of the most acclaimed and exciting creators in comics as Lee Bermejo Boom Studios ) give you an in-depth look at their creative process, and an exciting preview of what's to come. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President, Publishing & Marketing, Boom Studios).

1:00pm-1:45pm Signing: Jenny Frison (Alice Never After, Sirens of the City)

2:00pm-2:45pm Signing: Jae Lee (BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness)

3:00pm-3:45pm Signing: Werther Dell'Edera (Something is Killing the Children)

4:00pm-4:45pm Signing: Lee Bermejo (A Vicious Circle)

5:00pm-5:45pm Signing: Jenny Frison (Alice Never After, Sirens of the City)

Sunday, July 23rd

12:00pm- 12:45pm Signing: Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph (Sirens of the City)

1:00pm- 1:45pm Signing: Jonboy Meyers (Something is Killing the Children)

1:00pm-2:00pm Panel: All-Star Comic Book Artists; Room 25ABC:

Boom Studios prides itself on cultivating and showcasing the industry's up-and-coming talent, along with long-standing industry titans. Please join Lee Bermejo (A Vicious Circle), Werther Dell'Edera (Something is Killing the Children), Khary Randolph (Sirens of the City), Liana Kangas (Know Your Station), and Editor-in-Chief Matt Gagnon in a round table discussion about the creative process, moderated by Boom Studios Acquisitions Editor, Jon Moisan .

