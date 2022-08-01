James Tynion IV Makes Bid to Keep $250 Substack Subscribers For Year 2

Bleeding Cool broke some news on the changing face of Nick Spencer and Substack Comics recently. But James Tynion IV just dropped some more news about how he is handling it as Year Two approaches. For Year Two, he will no longer get a six-figure advance from Substack, instead will get 90% of Substack subscriptions. Revealing that with almost a thousand premium subscribers, that's a quarter of a million a year right there for his Onion Club, before you tot up the regular priced subscribers. But it's around time for Year Two which means it's time to resub… or not. And in a time when many are dropping Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ subs, he has a lot to compete with.

I am announcing today that I am going to be closing the Onion Club to new members for the rest of the year. The shut-off valve will come EITHER on August 15th OR when I hit 1000 paid members as marked here on Substack. This is your LAST CHANCE to get the last 2022 Onion Club gold foil covers, including this month's WYND cover, AND one last SIKTC cover to round out the year in November. This is also a chance to get a jump on 2023. Those of you who join the Onion Club right now – OR those of you who decide renew your Onion Club subscription – are going to be grandfathered into the 2023 iteration of the Onion Club at the preferred current rate of $250 with shipping costs included in membership regardless of where you live (Onion Club 2023 will require members to pay shipping, particularly international members). Onion Club 2023 will once again feature Six Exclusive Gold Foil covers, each limited one per membership, released over the course of the year. Most importantly, Onion Club 2023 will have a limited number of membership openings, and when they sell out you won't be able to sign up again until we open membership for 2024.

Also Onion Club membership is being capped at 1000 active members. Those early subscribers who will have to renew now, will do so at the 2022 rate not the 2023 rate. But, especially for international customers, this is the bargain. International shipping costs are high and have been getting higher. Everywhere has been putting them up, James Tynion IV is including them. It is quite likely this means he may even make a loss on international customers at some point. Just saying. Here's what landed on my doorstep today, a gold foil version of The Closet #1.

Will I re-up? I just might…