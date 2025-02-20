Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Christopher Chaos, james tynion iv

James Tynion IV & Tate Brombal Bring Back Christopher Chaos in June

James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal and Isaac Goodhart bring back The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos with Children Of The Night in June 2025

Dark Horse Comics and Tiny Onion present The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos: Children of the Night, a new story arc in the LGBTQ+ horror-hero coming-of-age series from James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal and Isaac Goodhart. Issue #1 will feature four covers with art by Noah Dao, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Michael Dialynas, and Sweeney Boo.

"In The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos: Children of the Night, a new school year begins for Christopher Chaos and his friends as he finds himself divided from his mentor, Adam Frankenstein, and searching for answers outside of any textbook. But when a dangerous new monster arrives in New Briar City with a mysterious hunter on his trail, a strange case develops that only Christopher can solve! Will the Monster Club survive their latest foe, or will they be torn apart–piece by bloody piece? This issue introduces the Chaosverse's Dr. Henry Jekyll and a brand-new monster hunter known only as Helbound!

"Witnessing Christopher's story resonate with so many people has been a highlight of my career, and it feels so good to be back!" said Brombal. "Prepare to meet Dr. Jekyll like you've never seen him before, as he flips the script and unleashes all kinds of chaos in Christopher's world. Now is the best time to jump aboard The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos because, believe me, we are just getting started."

"It is extremely good to be back on Christopher Chaos as our story continues to unfold!" added Goodhart. "With this new story we're going even bigger with higher stakes, a larger cast, and more heart. We're really swinging for the fences now and I can't wait for readers to see what we've been cooking up!"

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos: Children of the Night #1 (of 4) is published on the 18th of June, 2025/ The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos Volume 1 is now available with Volume 2 arriving June 2025.

