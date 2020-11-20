James Tynion IV Teases A Something Is Killing The Children Spin-Off?

We're used to covering the teases, reveals, and news that James Tynion IV drops into his newsletter, Empire of the Tiny Onion. In fact, it's a gift of multiple articles and attention-grabbing headlines every time it drops into my inbox. Sometimes I think he is actually writing it for me to do just that.

Well, I suppose I may have to start paying attention to Boom Studios CEO Ross Richie (pronounced Roz Richie) and his recently launched YouTube channel as well. Richie has quietly been releasing video content for fans, first on his social media channels like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, where he's been responding to fan questions for a while. Now he's added a YouTube channel and begun to release long-form interviews with creators, starting with JT4 himself…who dropped quite the tease this week.

Near the end of the second interview, Richie and Tynion discuss the success of Something Is Killing The Children and Tynion talks about how the comic series shows only one small piece of a larger franchise and world that is "bigger than just Erica [Slaughter]". "What would it look like if there were multiple books taking place in that world?" is the question that Tynion poses before he cuts himself off as Richie puts his publisher hat back on and waves for him stop. What would that look like indeed, James?

Richie's YouTube page promises new longform interviews with creators every week, so it may be worth hitting that subscribe button (I just have) to be the first to hear about upcoming projects and developments. Meanwhile, I'll assume Ross just hasn't sent my invitation to be interviewed yet.