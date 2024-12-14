Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: jamie hewlett, Napoli

Jamie Hewlett's Festival Poster For Comicon Napoli 2025

Jamie Hewlett's festival poster for Comicon Napoli 2025, as well as the merchandise to match.

Tank Girl creator and Gorillaz founder Jamie Hewlett has created the festival poster for Comicon Napoli for May next year, the 25th edition of the four-day festival event for comics, video games, anime, TV series, cinema, role-playing and board games, music, visual arts, LARP, cosplay and Asian culture and pop culture. And many of them are represented on the poster…

Announced guests include Tanino Liberatore, Boichi, Jon J. Muth, Darick Robertson, Paskim, Arthur De Pins, Altan, Álvaro Martínez Bueno and Thomas Taylor. And for the twenty-fifth show, they are creating a Silver Pass limited to 250 copies with a limited edition box with merch and official products, linked to the poster. The Silver Pass includes access to a relaxation area, early entry and a fast lane, free parking. cloakroom, to a daily PizzaCON and a private WiFi network:

Entrance tickets valid for the 4 days of the festival

Survival Kit and Comicon Card 2025

Celebratory and collectable box containing exclusive merch and gadgets (25th Celebration Box)

⁠ Silver Pass in PVC with 3D metallic effects with matching lace

Silver Pass in PVC with 3D metallic effects with matching lace Information and thank you card

Ranx Punk T-shirt by Magister Comicon 2025 Tanino Liberatore

T-shirt by Magister Comicon 2025 Tanino Liberatore Black shopper celebrating the XXV edition with silver print

Set of stickers themed Magister and Manifesto of the XXV edition

⁠Set of 6 Magister and Manifesto-themed pins from the XXV edition

Fold-out poster with the 25 Comicon posters

Comicon logo-shaped magnet

Comicon x Alcott Hat

⁠Comicon Keychain

Daily coupons for 1 Comicon Special Pizza and 1 Drink, valid for each day of the event and redeemable once a day per product within the PizzaCon area

Wi-Fi Voucher: Access to the festival's Wi-Fi, guaranteed inside the pavilions

Subscription to Comicon Bergamo 2025 with the same name associated with the Comicon Naples Silver Pass.

Name change for the entrance ticket can be done only once by 15 April

Dedicated Telegram group to always be updated on the festival news and the Silver Pass services. A place to meet new comiconians, a community moderated directly by the festival staff, with which you can communicate directly and without filters (or almost and always with respect for everyone).

Dedicated fast lane with entrance to the fair at 9.30 am, half an hour earlier than other entrance tickets

Reserved parking for the 4 days of the festival

Free cloakroom for the 4 days of the festival

Access to the Silver Pass Area , an exclusive relaxation area where you can rest from the chaos of the festival

Access to Silver Point: Help desk dedicated exclusively to pass holders.

Dedicated Support and Assistance: Support via exclusive WhatsApp chat, for rapid communication and complete and always present assistance

15% discount at Comicon Point and at the Comicon Edizioni website and stand on selected merch and products

Comicon Naples – International Pop Culture Festival

From 1st to 4th May 2025

The International Pop Culture Festival, also commonly known as Napoli Comicon, is an annual Comic book convention and pop culture festival in Naples, Italy, held since 1998 during the spring. Running for four days, it is one of the largest and most influential comics and pop culture festivals in Europe, offering panels, workshops with authors and professionals, screeenings, previews of upcoming feature films or TV series, meet and greet opportunities with creators and/or actors, portfolio review sessions with top comics publishers, and the Napoli Comicon/Micheluzzi awards ceremony, named after Attilio Micheluzzi, awarded each year in various categories to comic book creators and publishers.

