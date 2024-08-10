Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Bunny Vs Monkey, David Fickling Books, Jamie Smart, Phoenix Comic

Jamie Smart Is Britain's Best Selling Comic Book Creator By Far

Jamie Smart Is Britain's Best Selling Comic Book Creator By Far, With Bunny Vs Monkey, From David Fickling Books

Article Summary Jamie Smart is Britain's top comic book creator with Bunny Vs Monkey, ninth overall in 2024 book sales.

Bunny Vs Monkey, derived from Phoenix Weekly Comic, brought Smart 355,412 sales and £2.7 million in 2024.

In comics, Smart only trailed American creator Dav Pilkey, known for Dog Man and Cat Kid series.

Upcoming Bunny Vs Monkey books release October 10th: The Great Big Glitch and The Gigantic Joke Fight.

According to Nielsen BookScan's Total Consumer Market charts, Jamie Smart is the ninth biggest-selling author in Britain of 2024 so far, courtesy of his Bunny Vs Monkey graphic novels. This only counts books sold in bookstores, not his contributions to the Phoenix Weekly Comic from which the bestselling Bunny Vs Monkey graphic novels were derived.

While JK Rowling may have come third with 383,261 sales and a value of £3,8 million, Jamie Smart saw 355.412 sales of his graphic novels from January to July 2024, with sales of £2.7 million. Making him, by far, the biggest-selling British comic book creator. He was only topped in the chart in terms of comics, by the American cartoonist Dav Pilkey, creator of Dog Man and Cat Kid, who sold 457,186 copies for £3.3 million, with 103,000 in the UK for Dog Man: The Scarlet Shredder alone. Julia Donaldson, creator of The Gruffalo, soared over them all, however, selling 1.25 million books for £6.7 million, twice that of second place's Sarah J Maas.

What does this all mean? Not much, just that in the pubs of Harrogate, this Thought Bubble, Jamie Smart is buying, okay? Bunny Vs Monkey is a comic about the adventures of anthropomorphic woodland animals, around a long-suffering bunny and a mischievous monkey in the lead.

Bunny vs Monkey: The Great Big Glitch in hardcover and Bunny vs Monkey: The Gigantic Joke Fight in paperback will be published on the 10th of October by David Fickling Books, and follows the last of the books, Bunny Bonanza, back in January.

Julia Donaldson 1,253,890 £6,651,430 Sarah J Maas 523,831 £5,845,068 J K Rowling 383,261 £3,801,541 Nathan Anthony 350,836 £3,489,194 Day Pilkey 457,186 £3,338,501 Richard Osman 466,247 £3,048,013 Fiona Watt 527,749 £3,029,357 Colleen Hoover 511,461 £3,022,985 Jamie Smart 355,412 £2,770,951 Jeff Kinney 450,162 £2,760,220 James Patterson 439,033 £2,568,371 Lee & Andrew Child 382,487 £2,514,505 Rebecca Yarros 242,236 £2,289,356 David Nicholls 232,232 £2,276,971 Freida McFadden 532,365 £2,058,781 David Walliams 315,668 £2,022,887 Ana Huang 280,432 £1,899,254 Lisa Jewell 294,788 £1,750,283 Stephen King 159,186 £1,743,903 Kay & Kate Allinson 173,216 £1,740,661

Nielsen BookScan, 26 weeks ending 29th June 2024. Includes co-authors and pseudonyms. Alice Oseman, Jamie Smart's closest British graphic novelist rival, was just off the chart at number 21…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!