Jamie Smart Is Britain's Best Selling Comic Book Creator By Far
- Jamie Smart is Britain's top comic book creator with Bunny Vs Monkey, ninth overall in 2024 book sales.
- Bunny Vs Monkey, derived from Phoenix Weekly Comic, brought Smart 355,412 sales and £2.7 million in 2024.
- In comics, Smart only trailed American creator Dav Pilkey, known for Dog Man and Cat Kid series.
- Upcoming Bunny Vs Monkey books release October 10th: The Great Big Glitch and The Gigantic Joke Fight.
While JK Rowling may have come third with 383,261 sales and a value of £3,8 million, Jamie Smart saw 355.412 sales of his graphic novels from January to July 2024, with sales of £2.7 million. Making him, by far, the biggest-selling British comic book creator. He was only topped in the chart in terms of comics, by the American cartoonist Dav Pilkey, creator of Dog Man and Cat Kid, who sold 457,186 copies for £3.3 million, with 103,000 in the UK for Dog Man: The Scarlet Shredder alone. Julia Donaldson, creator of The Gruffalo, soared over them all, however, selling 1.25 million books for £6.7 million, twice that of second place's Sarah J Maas.
What does this all mean? Not much, just that in the pubs of Harrogate, this Thought Bubble, Jamie Smart is buying, okay? Bunny Vs Monkey is a comic about the adventures of anthropomorphic woodland animals, around a long-suffering bunny and a mischievous monkey in the lead.
Bunny vs Monkey: The Great Big Glitch in hardcover and Bunny vs Monkey: The Gigantic Joke Fight in paperback will be published on the 10th of October by David Fickling Books, and follows the last of the books, Bunny Bonanza, back in January.
- Julia Donaldson 1,253,890 £6,651,430
- Sarah J Maas 523,831 £5,845,068
- J K Rowling 383,261 £3,801,541
- Nathan Anthony 350,836 £3,489,194
- Day Pilkey 457,186 £3,338,501
- Richard Osman 466,247 £3,048,013
- Fiona Watt 527,749 £3,029,357
- Colleen Hoover 511,461 £3,022,985
- Jamie Smart 355,412 £2,770,951
- Jeff Kinney 450,162 £2,760,220
- James Patterson 439,033 £2,568,371
- Lee & Andrew Child 382,487 £2,514,505
- Rebecca Yarros 242,236 £2,289,356
- David Nicholls 232,232 £2,276,971
- Freida McFadden 532,365 £2,058,781
- David Walliams 315,668 £2,022,887
- Ana Huang 280,432 £1,899,254
- Lisa Jewell 294,788 £1,750,283
- Stephen King 159,186 £1,743,903
- Kay & Kate Allinson 173,216 £1,740,661
Nielsen BookScan, 26 weeks ending 29th June 2024. Includes co-authors and pseudonyms. Alice Oseman, Jamie Smart's closest British graphic novelist rival, was just off the chart at number 21…