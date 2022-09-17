Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #4 Preview: The Death of Thor

In this preview of Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #4, Thor… WILL DIE?! Well, probably not, but you know how previews go… Check out the preview below.

Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #4

by Torunn Gronnbekk & Michael Dowling, cover by Ryan Stegman

Asgard's defenses have been breached, its warriors battered and still more legions are unleashed against them! The chaos and destruction seem to be fueling some great, dark power…but to what end? Before she can find what lurks in the shadows and save the Golden Realm, Jane Foster must first save Thor!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620372700411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620372700421 – JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR 4 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

