Janet From HR and King Croc, Together in Poison Ivy #28 (Spoilers)

Janet From HR and King Croc have been knocking crocodile boots in Poison Ivy #28, published today from DC Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Unexpected romance blooms as Janet From HR and King Croc connect in Poison Ivy #28.

Explore King Croc's origin, his powers, and his unique relationship dynamics.

Non-exclusive relationships and unexpected encounters in Gotham's dark sewers.

Poison Ivy faces new challenges with the Order of the Green Knight and ancient forces.

It was the ship that no one saw coming. Last month, Poison Ivy's non-exclusive girlfriend, Janet From HR, got very non-exclusive indeed, with another of Ivy's compatriots, King Croc, in the sewers of Gotham. How romantic. Up there with Jeremy Corbyn taking Diane Abbott to Karl Marx's grave on a night out.

This led to questions about King Croc, specifically, and what he may be… equipped to deal with. Or not. He was born with a condition resembling epidermolytic hyperkeratosis, a disfiguring skin disorder but is actually a form of regressive atavism, meaning that he has inherited traits of ancestral species of the human race, such as reptiles, augmented by the presence of a metagene, giving him endurance, speed, and strength. His skin is hardened to the degree that it is nearly impenetrable to ordinary forms of abrasion or penetration. And over time, he has been portrayed in a more bestial way.

Today's Poison Ivy #28 spares you the goriest of details. Though it is pretty clear what happened. They've been knocking crocodile boots. And maybe King Croc didn't have to have sex in water as all crocodiles do, and there are no details about cloacas on the page, at least.

And, yes, yes, while they are non-exclusive, and Harley Quinn could always pop by at any moment, there is a time and a place for such conversations.

It seems that for Janet From HR at least, once you go green, you can't be seen with anyone else. Look, that's the best I can come up with at short notice. I'm not one of the smart people.

… unlike Poison Ivy, it seems. Who may just have the full weight of prophecy, religion and a war between the Grey and the Green on her shoulders once more? Say, you don't think this means that Janet From HR might be laying an egg now? Like I said, I'm not one of the smart people…

POISON IVY #28 CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

There is something stirring in the world–a primordial force that has been reawakened by the one and only Pamela Isley, and another that is very unhappy about the former's return. Ivy's fight against the Order of the Green Knight sends her down a strange and horrifying path where she discovers that her actions have had a far wider-reaching impact than she ever dreamed.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/04/2024

