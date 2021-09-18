Jasmine Walls & Dozerdraws' Last Session for Mad Cave in Dec Solicits

The Last Session #1 by Jasmine Walls and Dozerdraws is a new launch from Mad Cave Studios in December, a tabletop RPG-based comic book designed to appeal directly to Dungeons & Dragons, Die, and Critical Role readers… here are all of Mad Cave's December 2021 solicits and solicitations.

LAST SESSION #1 CVR A DOZERDRAWS

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

(W) Jasmine Walls (A) Dozerdraws

Roll for initiative! Jay, Lana, Drew, Walter, and Shen have played Dice & Deathtraps together since high school. Now, on the verge of graduating college and scattering, they've decided to finally complete their unfinished first campaign. But when Jay's partner Cassandra joins as a new player, Lana's afraid the party won't ever finish their quest…

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BATTLECATS VOL 3 #6

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Michael Camelo

Valadar and the Darkats arrive at the White Marsh Islands and mayhem ensues. Years of build up have all led up to this moment. It's the Battlecats versus the Darkats in a fight for Valderia. Witness the epic battle for the throne in the penultimate issue of the Battlecats series!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BOUNTIFUL GARDEN #4

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

(W) Ivy Noelle Weir (A / CA) Kelly Williams

Suspecting that the plants covering the planet are not what they seem, Jonas and Marnie make their way back to the shuttle in a panic. Terror grips the crew of the Jemison as Anya is faced with her own horrors onboard.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

KNIGHTS OF THE GOLDEN SUN #14 (RES)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Mauricio Villarreal

Aided by the pieces of Father's armor and the House of David, the Archangels faceoff against the Harbinger of Chaos himself; Metatron, and his army of Giants. It's the ultimate showdown between good and evil in the action-packed conclusion to the second volume of Knights of the Golden Sun!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WOLVENHEART #9 CVR A GIRALDO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Alejandro Giraldo

Sterling and Tesla make a pact to figure what is going with the timelines and both versions of Sterling Cross. Elizabeth Bathory and Obak reminisce on Van Helsing's betrayal. Meanwhile, Van Helsing summons one of history's most notorious villains to help him in his crusade – none other than Rasputin himself! The future may be uncertain, but the past is always clear.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99