Jason Aaron At ECCC: King Shazam Is Teth-Adam In Absolute Superman

Jason Aaron tells us at ECCC that the Absolute Shazam, known as King Shazam will be Teth-Adam In Absolute Superman...

Jason Aaron, known for his long runs on Marvel titles like Thor and The Avengers, discussed his work on DC's Absolute Superman during the DC What's Next panel at Emerald City Comic Con today. As a relative newcomer to DC, Aaron shared how he entered the project and teased future series arcs. Aaron explained his entry into the DC Universe, after a long and intense run on Marvel events and then Avengers, as looking for small projects at DC Comics, only for Scott Snyder to invite him to create Absolute Superman as part of the Absolute Universe. It just wasn't ever meant to be this big. We have just seen his "John Carpenter version of the Parasite" in this past week's issue of Absolute Superman, with Supes fighting alongside Absolute Hawkman as a gritty beat cop of fifty years on one corner, and he will be returning to the series a lot. But the next arc for the series will introduce Absolute Shazam, or rather, King Shazam, as a new version of Black Adam, or rather, Teth-Adam. But definitely not Billy Batson, not yet anyway.

And the series will delve into the deeper history of the Absolute Universe, from three thousand years ago, including the Hawkmen who went before, back to prehistory. Jason Aaron also teased an Absolute take on a new familiar character linked to Superman, but that was all. The series, as well as all the Absolute ongoing books, will have a major moment in issue 25, and we are to expect a lot of new characters in the run-up. But Jason Aaron is keeping the theme of Absolute Superman to that of a young illegal immigrant into the USA, angrier than the Superman we are more familiar with, but with the heart of the classic Superman… more ECCC coverage can be found here.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #18

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

A NEW ARC FOR THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE STARTS HERE FEATURING KING SHAZAM! Reign of the Superman kicks off here with the debut of not one but two Absolute Universe reinventions! The Battle of Kansas may have put the Lazarus Corporation into retreat, but it's left behind some terrifying surprises in its hidden caches of weapons and world-ending secrets. The most dangerous of all? The sarcophagus of the legendary King Shazam! Don't miss the start of a new epic that will change the hierarchy of power in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 4/1/2026

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #19

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

KING SHAZAM IS HERE TO SHATTER THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! King Shazam has risen with a power unlike anything Superman has faced before. What connection does he have to Brainiac and the mysterious Father Box? Plus, another classic character has made their Absolute debut, though it remains to be seen if they're a friend or foe of the Man of Steel…

$4.99 5/6/2026

