Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Blam And Glam, kickstarter, Mark Spears, Richard Morgan

Could Richard Morgan's Blam & Glam Be The Next Mark Spears' Monsters?

Could Richard Morgan's Blam And Glam be the next Mark Spears' Monsters? Check out the thirteen issues so far...

Article Summary Blam And Glam is a self-published, full-colour sci-fi comic series by artist Richard Morgan.

The series reimagines the pandemic era in an apocalyptic London ruled by Demonic Mecha machines.

Fans of Mark Spears' Monsters and Rob Liefeld's dynamic art will love its kinetic style and satire.

All thirteen issues, plus collections, are available now via Kickstarter with late pledges open.

Decades ago, I used to work at Grey, a London-based advertising agency, with art director Richard Morgan, and bumped into him again at MCM London Comic Con last year, with the comic book he has been writing, drawing and painting since lockdown. He's now completely self-published a thirteen-issue series through Kickstarter called Blam And Glam, as well as a massive collection of the series so far. And I am reminded of no one more than Mark Spears, who has found massive success in the past two years with his Monsters series. Like that book, Blam And Glam, celebrates the schlock, the exploitative and the over-the-top with a sense of delight and whimsy. It's sketchier than Spears, but it has the kinetic power of a Rob Liefeld married to the political over-the-top satire of Pat Mills. Some US publisher, and I don't know who, is going to look at this and realise there may be a lot of dollars to be made if marketed to an American audience. Other publishers may suggest that Richard Morgan work on some of their own properties….

So, yes, Blam & Glam is a full-colour, digitally painted adult comic book set in an alternative 2020/2021, taking the pandemic and reimagining it with a sci-fi/horror spin – where Demonic Mecha machines have turned the world upside-down. It stars a woman who wakes up with no memories, dressed in latex, who discovers this apocalyptic London, deserted except for Demonic Mecha machines and a handful of rebels left trying to defeat them. Right now, Richard Morgan has Blam And Glam #12 and #13 on Kickstarter, which has raised its money and is taking late pledges. If you are new, you can get all thirteen issues, or a collection of the first eight issues with the following single three issues right now…

And you can see how it began with the first half of the first issue of Blam And Glam below…

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