Jason Aaron, Charles Soule, Todd McFarlane Announce New Comics At NYCC

Brad Meltzer, Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar, Charles Soule, Ryan Browne, Kid Cudi, Todd McFarlane, announce new comics at NYCC

Article Summary Top comic creators like Jason Aaron and Charles Soule reveal new titles at NYCC 2023.

Exciting panels feature Massive-Verse, Ghost Machine, and Kid Cudi's comic debut.

Todd McFarlane updates fans on upcoming Spawn movie and comic projects.

Don't miss exclusive signings and limited edition NYCC variant comics.

Image Comics will have a bunch of panels at New York Comic Con, which will be announcing a bunch of new comic books. They will include new Massive-Verse titles. new Spawn books, new Energon books, new Ghost Machine books and new titles from Brad Meltzer, Lamont Magee, Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar, Charles Soule, Ryan Browne, Kid Cudi, Pornsak Pichetshote and Paul Azaceta. Here's a list of the panels and signings scheduled during the week of the show: Ghost Machine at booth 3043 and Tiny Onion at HB907.

Thursday, 17th of October

Image Comics Presents: Enter the MASSIVE-VERSE

2:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.

Location: Room 409

Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, No/One), Marcelo Costa (Radiant Black), Rod Reis (C.O.W.L.: 1964), Mat Groom (Supermassive), Brian Buccellato (NO/ONE), Geraldo Borges (NO/ONE), Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), and Ryan Sidoti as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and next! Moderator: Ryan Sidoti

Moon Man Panel featuring Kid Cudi

6:15 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Location: Main Stage

Two-time Grammy Award-winning musician Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi took NYCC by storm last year, surprising everyone with Moon Man, his first step into comics. Now, Cudi is back, with co-writer Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black) and artist Marco Locati for a can't miss panel packed full of behind-the-scenes secrets and announcements!

Friday, 18th of October

Bear McCreary: Musical World-Building*

2:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m.

Location: Main Stage

Join Bear McCreary, the celebrated composer of projects as diverse as God of War, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Walking Dead, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, and his new rock concept album The Singularity, as he explores the dramatic impact of music on the creation of fictional worlds, fueled by collaborations with artists from across all disciplines. McCreary will be joined by several integral The Singularity contributors from the music and comics realms, including Grammy-nominated signer/songwriter/composer Rufus Wainwright, renowned writer Mat Groom (Inferno Girl Red, Self/Made), comics writer & filmmaker Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, NO/ONE), and multiple Eisner & Harvey Award-winning cartoonist Ramón K Pérez (Jim Henson's Tale of Sand, Jane).*This panel will have a limited number of hearing assistance devices. When you arrive at the panel, please see a NYCC staff member to receive one.

Todd McFarlane Talks Movies, Comics & Toys

5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location: Room 406.1

Todd McFarlane gives an update on the Spawn movie, all upcoming comic projects, toys, and much more! Be the FIRST with the inside scoop.

Hasbro Toy Panel: Action Brands + Skybound G.I. JOE Ashcan Comic Book

5:15 p.m.–6:15 p.m.

Javits Center Room 408

In addition to sharing the latest news on Hasbro's action brands, including G.I. Joe and Transformers, panel attendees will have the chance to receive one of Skybound's G.I. Joe Ashcan comic books.

Midtown Comics (Times Square) Signing with Energon Universe Talent Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, and Jorge Corona

7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Location: 200 W. 40th Street (corner of 7th Ave), New York, NY 10018

Yo, Joe! Join creators Joshua Williamson (Duke, Cobra Commander, G.I. Joe), Tom Reilly (Duke, G.I. Joe), and Jorge Corona (Transformers) for the second annual Energon Universe group signing at the famed Midtown Comics (Times Square). Limited quantities of a Midtown Comics exclusive variant of the G.I. Joe #1 NYCC Ashcan will be available for purchase for all attendees. Existing Skybound Insiders and newly joined fans who attend will receive 5,000 loyalty points.

Saturday, 19th of October

Ghost Machine: One Year In

10:45 a.m.–11:45 a.m.

Location: Room 1C03

After launching last year at NYCC and following up with sold-out success on its initial wave of books (Geiger, Redcoat, Rook: Exodus), GHOST MACHINE returns with a one-year anniversary panel spotlighting its new launches (Hyde Street, It Happened on Hyde Street…Devour, The Rocketfellers, Hornsby & Halo) and making announcements on new titles by Brad Meltzer and Lamont Magee in 2025. You don't want to miss this huge panel featuring: Brad Anderson, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Ivan Reis, Peter Snejbjerg, Peter J. Tomasi, Maytal Zchut and a few surprise guests!

TRANSFORMERS & G.I. JOE: What's Next for the Energon Universe? 3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Location: Javits Center Room 406.1

G.I. Joe and Void Rivals from Skybound have taken over the comic book world and this is the only panel where you'll discover what's next! Superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals), Jorge Corona (Transformers), Joshua Williamson (G.I. Joe), Tom Reilly (G.I. Joe), and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) will reveal huge surprises that you can't afford to miss.

Sunday, 20th of October

Image Comics Presents: Breaking Ground

11:00 a.m–12:00 p.m.

Location: Room 406.2

Join Jason Aaron (The Goddamned, new announcement), Mahmud Asrar (new announcement), Charles Soule (Eight Billion Genies, new announcement), Ryan Browne (Eight Billion Genies, new announcement), Pornsak Pichetshote (The Horizon Experiment), and Paul Azaceta (Outcast With Robert Kirkman & Paul Azaceta, new announcement) for some special announcements of upcoming projects, and a conversation about genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics

And here is where you can find everyone the rest of the time.

Aaron, Jason – H42

Andolfo, Mirka – D38

Asrar, Mahmud – D24

Barnes, Rodney – L03

Bertram, Ian – L18

Boss, Tyler – I11

Brown, Chuck – B42

Browne, Ryan – D41

Buccellato, Brian – G34

Chiang, Cliff – L16

Craig, Wes – L19

Corona, Jorge – K28

Costa, Marcelo – G38

Daniel, Tony – E30

Delulis, Mattia – D33

Di Nicuolo, Daniele – F12

Duggan, Gerry – G32

Fiumara, Max – H23

Gillen, Kieron – A30

Greene, Sanford – L17

Groom, Mat – G39

Higgins, Kyle – G40

Hixson, Joshua – G07

Kim, Derek Kirk – H26

Kubert, Emma – F31

Larsen, Erik – I15

Lemire, Jeff – E01

McCaig, Dave – I21

Morazzo, Martin – E04

Opeña, Jerome – L04

Ottley, Ryan – G29

Parrott, Ryan – G37

Pichetshote, Pornsak – I32

Reis, Rod – E23

Seeley, Tim – J27

Simmonds, Martin – G05

Phillips, Jacob – H20

Schultz, Erica – E27

Shalvey, Declan – A31

Soule, Charles – D42

Ward, Christian – G06

Watters, Dan – A32

Wijngaard, Caspar – A30

Zdarsky, Chip – F44

