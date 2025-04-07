Posted in: Events, Games, Indie Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs

Day Of The Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2025 Announced

Day Of The Devs confirmed today they are bringing back the Summer Game Fest Editionfor 2025, and are currently taking submissions

Organizers for Day Of The Devs announced today that they are bringing back the Summer Game Fest version of the event for 2025. As usual, they will be holding a one-off in-person event, as well as a livestream happening on June 6, featuring several different indie games, as well as hosting a handful of titles during the Play Days event for the media and content creators. Developers looking to take part in this have until April 11 to submit their game, as we have more details from the team for you below.

Day Of The Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2025

Submissions are now open for developers to submit their games for consideration for Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition, with select games from the digital showcase also getting the opportunity to participate in Summer Game Fest: Play Days. As always, the Day of the Devs team is looking for unique, diverse and beautiful indie games to spotlight. Developers interested in submitting their games can apply through the form here from today until April 11. Developers from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply, and games/projects of all types and genres will be considered. Full submission details can be found here.

Last year's Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition spotlighted some of the year's most exciting indie titles, including UFO 50, Building Relationships, Tom the Postgirl, Cozy Grove 2, Zoochosis, and more! Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition will be presented online via livestream immediately following the Summer Game Fest live showcase on June 6, at approximately 4pm PT/7pm ET. Day of the Devs events are powered by Flagship Sponsor Xsolla, along with founders, Double Fine and iam8bit, as well as Annapurna Interactive, Blumhouse Games, CLX, Devolver, ID@Xbox, fortyseven communications, Panic, PlayStation, Razer, Sabotage Studio, Studio MDHR, and Summer Game Fest.

Day of the Devs is a non-profit with the mission to celebrate the creativity, diversity and magic of video games. Day of the Devs gives a voice to emerging or underrepresented talent with platforms that connect players with developers, and their games. Day of the Devs takes on the form of virtual and physical events – all completely free, with no costs to either developers or attendees. Over the last 13 years, Day of the Devs has shined a spotlight on many hundreds of games, hosted tens of thousands of people at in-person events, and reached out to millions of viewers through virtual showcases.

