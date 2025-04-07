Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney: Hader, Peretti, Knoxville & More!

This week's edition of Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney includes Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, and much more!

Another week brings another edition of Netflix and John Mulaney's deconstructed late-night talk/variety show, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney. With the crew set to go live once again this Wednesday beginning at 10 pm ET, who will be joining Mulaney, Richard Kind, and Saymo? Another impressive lineup of guests, including Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, Human Resources Executive & Employee Coach Catie Maillard, and Bartees Strange. Check out a look behind the scenes that Mulaney posted over the weekend regarding this week's show, followed by two highlights from last week.

Previously, the lineup of guests included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, Mannequin Pussy, Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, and Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra. Here's a look behind the scenes at Mulaney working on what's ahead for this week:

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

