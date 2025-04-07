Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Captain Pike Returns to Hiya Toys from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Witness some Strange New Worlds as Hiya Toys is returning to the final frontier once more with new Star Trek 1/12 scale figures

Article Summary Discover Captain Pike's 1/12 scale figure from Strange New Worlds by Hiya Toys, a must-have for Star Trek fans.

This detailed 6.3" figure features authentic accessories like a Phaser and communicator from Star Trek's Pike era.

Pike's figure includes fabric outfit, interchangeable heads and hands for diverse Starfleet mission setups.

Pre-order now for $89.99 to join Pike on new adventures, with an expected release in Q1 2026.

Captain Christopher Pike, portrayed by Anson Mount in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, has quickly become a fan-favorite version of the iconic Starfleet captain. Introduced in the original 1960s Star Trek pilot and later revisited in Star Trek: Discovery, Pike was given renewed life in Strange New Worlds. As captain of the USS Enterprise before James T. Kirk, Pike is the legendary captain who takes fans on new adventures in a new way. Strange New Worlds gives fans a deeper look at Pike's character, cementing his legacy within the Star Trek universe as a true hero in the final frontier.

Captain Pike is now joining Hiya Toys' growing Star Trek collection as their latest 1/12 scale figure. Standing 6.3" tall, this captain faithfully captures this design from Strange New Worlds with a fabric outfit and two swappable head sculpts. Other accessories include a Phaser, communicator, datapad, a variety of interchangeable hands, and a display base. Take your Star Trek to new worlds for $89.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q1 2026 release.

HIYA Exquisite Super Series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Pike

'Space, the final frontier.' We are proud to announce the EXQUISITE SUPER Series product of the Star Trek™ line as seen in the TV Series, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the 1/12 scale Christopher Pike action figure. STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise."

"This series brings to life the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike, Science Officer Spock, and the crew of the USS Enterprise before the era of Captain Kirk. Explore new worlds and bold narratives, 'Space, the final frontier.' This brand new Pike action figure stands at 16CM tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance in, STRANGE NEW WORLDS. He is dressed in the iconic yellow Starfleet uniform, complete with a communicator, phaser and other accessories are all finely detailed."

