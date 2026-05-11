Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Bug Wars, jason aaron, mahmud asrar

Jason Aaron & Mahmud Asrar Get Another Tour Of Duty For Bug Wars…

Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar get another tour of duty in Bug Wars: The Coming Of The Wardoom #1 from Image Comics in August 2026

Article Summary Bug Wars returns in August 2026 as Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar launch Bug Wars: The Coming Of The Wardoom #1.

The new eight-issue Bug Wars arc promises a bloodier backyard saga with new heroes, villains, bugs, and wild locales.

Six months after peace, Slade Slaymaker is pulled back as ancient enemies, exterminators, and armies threaten the Yard.

Image Comics reveals Bug Wars #1 covers, including variants by Christian Ward, Nicoletta Baldari, Juan Ferreyra, and Babs Tarr.

Jason Aaron is not just writing the upcoming Absolute Crossover Event for DC Comics, he is also bringing back Bug Wars at Image Comics with co-creator Mahmud Asrar with Bug Wars: The Coming Of The Wardoom…

"This backyard battlefield is even bloodier and more brutal than before. This eight-issue story arc continues the savage suburban epic that feeds Honey, I Shrunk the Kids through a war grinder and marinates it in Conan-flavored myth and mayhem. "Your favorite man-eating bug comic is back for another adventure, one that's even bigger than before, with new heroes, new villains, new bugs and new exotic locales in the Slaymaker family's backyard," said Aaron. "I'm so grateful y'all have made this series such a success, because I seriously think there's enough story here and enough of a fantastical world to explore that I could write Bug Wars until I'm worm food. May we all live to see the dew." Asrar added: "So excited to be back for more Bug Wars and this time there'll be more than bug juice spilt. Hope you join us for the madness." Six months after the Yard ran red with insect blood, uneasy peace is shattered as ancient enemies rise from the Woods, corporate extermination forces close in, and Slade Slaymaker is dragged back into a brutal world where roach knights ride, squirrel armies gather, and survival means choosing your side in a war no human was meant to fight. Bug Wars: The Coming of The Wardoom #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 19th of August 19:

Cover A by Asrar & Matthew Wilson

Cover B by Christian Ward

Cover C (1:10 copy incentive) by Nicoletta Baldari

Cover D (1:25 copy incentive) by Juan Ferreyra

Cover E NFW variant by Babs Tarr

"A kid from Alabama suddenly lost in a vicious world beyond his imagining… a world of marauding ant armies, spell-casting spider witches, and beetle-riding barbarians. Bug Wars is where tiny warriors wage violent battles for dominance over an insect-driven kingdom, all hidden beneath the grassline. In Bug Wars, the Old Slaymaker House is shrouded in mystery. Neighbours whisper about it. Children dare each other to step foot in its overgrown lawn. Exterminators refuse to visit and shudder at the thought of what multi-limbed monsters may burrow in its earth… For Slade Slaymaker and his brother Sydney, it's the last remnant of their father, a dedicated entomologist devoured by the very creatures he dedicated his life to understanding. Slade, too young to remember his death, continues his legacy with his own love of all things insect. Sydney, old enough to remember the gruesome scene, despises and seeks to annihilate any bug he sees. When these two brothers' opposing obsessions clash, Slade finds himself shrunk to the size of his diminutive subjects and thrust into the middle of a brutal Bug War, an earth-shattering struggle that will decide the fate of his family and, perhaps, uncover the secrets behind his father's gruesome demise."

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