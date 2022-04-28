Jason Todd To Be A New Green Lantern For DC Comics?

Jason Todd was the second Robin, created when Dick Grayson had become Nightwing in the New Teen Titans. is a character appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics. First appearing in Batman #357 in 1983, it was later revealed he was an orphaned street delinquent with a troubled past and a violent demeanour, whom Batman attempts to reform. He was killed off in 1988's A Death in the Family, only to be revived in 2005's Under the Hood, which reinvented him as a new incarnation of the multiple-identity murderous villain The Red Hood. Since then, he has stayed as Red Hood, though with a more concilliatry relationship with Batman, and had led the Outlaws team. He is played by Curran Walters in the Titans TV series.

But it seems that, from gossip reaching my ears, that he may have a new role coming, that of a Green Lantern. Green Hood? I have no idea, and I'd treat it as an amber traffic light for now, but I am told to expect him to be a Green Lantern on a new parallel Earth. And one that may be sticking around for a while. Currently, the Infinite Frontier/Flashpoint/Justice League Incarnate/Justice League/Dark Crisis books have been running a lot of multiverse stories, but we haven't had the kind of singular series that Marvel Comics has managed to create with the likes of Gwenpool, Spider-Gwen, Captain Carter, Spider-Punk and more, rather they've had the world books, such as White Knight, Dark Knights, DCeased and DC Vampires. Might this be a stab in that direction?

John Stewart, the Green Lantern of Earth and recent Emerald Knight recently died in Justice League #75, but not before the powers of the Green Lanterns were restored in the final issue of the current Green Lantern series. I hear Hal Jordan will be returning to the role in Dark Crisis but there are always more than enough Green Lanterns to go around these days.