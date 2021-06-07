Jason Todd vs. Everybody Else in Future State Gotham #2 [Preview]
You're not paranoid if everybody really is out to get you. And in this preview of Future State Gotham #2, Jason Todd is definitely not paranoid. Well, he might be paranoid too, but everyone is definitely also out to get him. The question is: can he kick the ass of every other former Robin? For that, you'll need to wait for the full issue to come out, and that will happen on Tuesday. For now, you can enjoy the brief preview below.
FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #2
Tragedy has brought Gotham City to its knees. Countless people are dead, seemingly at the hands of the Next Batman. Gotham demands justice, and Red Hood has vowed to answer their call. Even if that means beating his way through Nightwing and the rest of the Bat-Family to do it.
