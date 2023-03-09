Jeff Lemire, Matt Kindt & David Rubín's Cosmic Detective From Image Jeff Lemire, Matt Kindt and David Rubín worked in secret for two years on an original graphic novel Cosmic Detective, now from Image Comics.

Jeff Lemire, Matt Kindt and David Rubín worked in secret for two years on an original graphic novel Cosmic Detective, an epic science fiction mystery that asks: when a God is murdered, who solves the crime? Funded on Kickstarter last year in hardcover, it will be made more available in bookstores and comic shops in September as a paperback this year from Image Comics.

Last night a God was murdered. In a dirty city, full of the seediest crimes you could think of, someone, somehow, has killed a cosmic deity.And who investigates the murder of a god? Not just anyone, that's for damn sure. Enter our Detective. He's got a wife, a kid, and a seemingly normal day job as a private eye. But for years, he's been working for a secret underground cabal of shadowy figures, an organization committed to an uneasy alliance with cosmic forces beyond our imagining. The murder of the god threatens to unhinge the gods and tear apart the very fabric of our reality. Only our detective stands in the way of utter destruction. But will the mystery he uncovers be worse than the disaster he's trying to avert? And will his mind crack under the revelations he's about to uncover before he can do anything about it? COSMIC DETECTIVE is the first creator-owned collaboration from New York Times bestselling authors Jeff Lemire and Matt Kindt. The book was written specifically for the internationally award-winning artist David Rubín.

"Matt Kindt has been one of my closest friends since I've been in comics and we've collaborated before but never on a creator owned project where we could just go crazy and push each other in the most fun ways we could imagine," said Lemire. "And there was only one artist who could somehow translate all our cosmic craziness, David Rubín. Cosmic Detective was a blast from start to finish and David made it one of the best looking books I've ever been a part of."

Kindt added: "Jeff and I had a blast cooking up this story but there was a point in the process while working with David that it was clear that David was possessed by an other-worldly energy and we just got out of his way and tried not to get melted by his cast-off cosmic radiation."

"Working on Cosmic Detective was a real gift as an artist; that pages are full of surprises and energy," said Rubín. "I hope that all that energy and love that we put into that book arrives at the hearth of the readers—this is a love letter to them, to the people who love comics, and for Jack Kirby too."