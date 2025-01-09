Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: jeff lemire, jsa

Jeff Lemire's Plans For Justice Society Of America in 2025

Jeff Lemire lays out his plans for Justice Society Of America in 2025 from DC Comics, from Ragnarok and onwards...

Article Summary Jeff Lemire continues his Justice Society journey, blending classic and modern vibes in the Ragnarok storyline.

A special "Times Past" issue set in 1945 with art by Gavin Guidry offers a nostalgic detour from Ragnarok.

February's JSA #4 reveals Beth Chapel's risky search for answers amid the Injustice Society's schemes.

March brings JSA #5, where the team chases KOBRA to prevent their next big terrorist attack.

Two issues into the new series, comic book writer and artist Jeff Lemire has told his Substack readers about his upcoming DC Comics plans for the Justice Society Of America.

"Our current big opening storyline RAGNAROK was designed to feel like a "classic" JSA comic. I was really trying to capture the feeling of Geoff Johns early 2000's run mixed with the Infinity Inc. and All-Star Squadron series I loved as a kid. This opening story is a big one, it will span the first 12 issues of the series. BUT, I will take a time-out with Issue 8 to do a "Times Past" one-off set in 1945. That one will be drawn by Gavin Guidry. Here's some of Gavin's incredible inks from that issue; After the Ragnarok I'm planning a series of shorter character pieces and them on to the next big epic around issue 15 or so."

And here are the upcoming two solicited issues of the series for February and March 2025. April details dropping soon…

JSA #4

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Joey Vasquez (CA) Cully Hamner

INTO THE CLUTCHES OF THE INJUSTICE SOCIETY! Beth Chapel has searched for answers on what is keeping Jakeem Thunder in his coma but has come up with only more questions. But will her quest for a cure lead her into the lion's den of the Injustice Society itself?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date:2/5/2025

JSA #5

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Diego Olortegui (CA) Cully Hamner

THE JSA, CORNERED BY KOBRA! The JSA have a lead on a KOBRA facility preparing for their next terrorist attack. But which faction of the team will make it to the facility first, and what will it mean for the future of the world's first super-team?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/5/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!