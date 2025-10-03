Posted in: Comics | Tagged: colonia, Jeff Nicholson

Jeff Nicholson Returns To Colonia After 22 Years For Its Conclusion

Article Summary Jeff Nicholson returns to his long-lost comic series Colonia after a 22-year hiatus for its long-awaited conclusion.

The fantasy adventure Colonia picks up from issue #11's cliffhanger, now released in digital chapbook format on Kindle.

Colonia: The Way Home is issued in short, affordable digital installments—no crowdfunding, no print yet, just story.

Nicholson, known for Through The Habitrails and Ultra Klutz, is back with new chapters for his all-ages comic epic.

I used to read Jeff Nicholson's comic book series Colonia, but it has been a long, long time without. A Miracleman-sized length of time. The comic book series was an all-ages fantasy set in a fictional North America, full of pirates, wannabe-colonists, and mythical beasts of land and sea, and out-of-time visitors wondering what this place could be and having to live in it. Colonia saw eleven issues published between 1998 and 2004, self-published then collected in two volumes by AIT/PlanetLar, before it just… stopped. But now Jeff Nicholson has announced that Colonia will now finally have a conclusion. Oh, and it is available right now on Kindle. The first part of it, at least.

"In the tradition of the author's chapbook, the final story arc to the series, "The Way Home," will be issued in short no-frills installments. Chapbook One, "Forgotten Sky," picks up right where we left off after the cliffhanger ending in Colonia #11, over twenty years ago. The 16 page chapbook format is digital only, via Amazon Kindle. Someday a print solution will be available for the complete arc, but for now, I didn't want to return to the full periodic print comic solicitation with Diamond or whoever is left standing in traditional distribution. And no need for some sort of crowdfunding campaign this way. Just a big enough chunk of story pages to issue digitally with a simple black and white cover, and priced less than an overpriced cup of coffee (three bucks and you're in) to see what I'm up to along the way."

Previously he had stated;

"In 2005 I began work on the next collection COLONIA: THE WAY HOME. Unfortunately, I only created this cover, some fragmented scripts, and 17 pages of thumbnails before making the decision to stop making comics."

Jeff Nicholson is the writer/artist on one of my favourite comic books of all time, Through The Habitrails, as well as Ultra Klutz, Colonia and Father & Son, writing for DC Vertigo's The Dreaming. After Colonia just… stopped, he left comics for a decade, returning only in 2016 for a new epilogue to a new edition of Through The Habitrails… and then disappeared for another ten years. Is he back? Or will we be due another epilogue in 2035? The Colonia conclusion is available here in the USA for $2.99, here in the UK for £2.22 and $4.16 here in Canada. I'm off to go get it.

