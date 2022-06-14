Jeff Parker & Benjamin Dewey's 1969 Vampirella Story from Dynamite

Vampirella was created by Forrest J Ackerman and Trina Robbins as a female vampire host of Warren Publishing's black-and-white horror comics anthology Vampirella #1 in 1969, sitting alongside other horror comic book magazines Creepy and Eerie. Writer-editor Archie Goodwin then developed into a dramatic character in her own stories from 1970 on. Well, in September, current Vampirella owners and publishers, Dynamite Entertainment, have a story that takes Vampirella back to 1969, as she attempts to thwart an evil sorceress who wants Vampi's own body from Jeff Parker and Benjamin Dewey, as Vampirella: Mindwarp.

The conniving Baroness Gruzal already has her ancient crown that bestows her dreadful powers of sorcery, but she's hungry for more. She wants to live a thousand years, if not more, and everyone's favorite immortal vampiress has what she wants. How will the Daughter of Drakulon escape the clutches of a foe that wants her power, her immortality, and her flesh and blood?

"Getting to work with Ben Dewey on a book again is a rare joy, and then for it to be classic Vampirella puts this over the top for me," said writer Jeff Parker. "Drawing monsters and mystic weirdness is a strength of his, but it's the personality he gives Vampi that really makes this sing. I think readers are going to be pleasantly surprised by the places this story goes. The Baroness is a very forward foe who doesn't hide her obsession with Vampi. Also, we're not forgetting that in addition to being a horror book, Vampirella was also gothic romance back in the day."

Vampirella is busy minding her own business, on a romp through the supernatural-prone New Orleans to tussle with some werewolves and catch some gumbo. Little does she know, a young man named Ren is stalking her, at the behest of Gruzal. When his plan doesn't quite go as expected, he becomes Vampi's begrudging sidekick of sorts, as she attempts to thwart Gruzal. At least until the two find their minds transported back to 1969, Vampirella in her own younger body and Ren in the body of her magician ally Pendragon. Could her boyfriend Adam Van Helsing be too far?

Jeff Parker (Aquaman, Future Quest) and Benjamin Dewey (Namor, The Autumnlands) invite fans to warp alongside them back to Vampirella's classic origin era. As she swaps one of her sleek modern costumes for a Jose Gonzalez inspired classic take. In depicting that, they're joined by a squad of great cover artists. Joseph Michael Linsner and Lesley "Leirix" Li are beloved by Vampi fans. While Dewey contributes a cover as well, alongside Jonathan Case. Cosplayer Katie Baker rounds out the crew.