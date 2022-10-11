Jerome Opeña, The Latest Artist Drawing Jonathan Hickman's 3W3M

Jerome Opeña, coloured by Matt Hollingsworth, is the latest creative team coming to the 3W3M world created by Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo and Mike Huddleston, published on Substackj, with their story, Breathe. It is to be the first in two full weeks of announcements around this ever-growing universe, and Bleeding Cool has a couple of extra pages denied everyone else, until paid subscribers to the 3W3M universe, get the drop tomorrow.

Jerome Opeña is a Filipino artist best known for working on comics with Rick Remender, including Wolverine, Deadpool, X-Force, The Avengers: Rage of Ultron and Seven To Eternity. He also worked prominently with Jonathan Hickman on Avengers in 2013 and the following Infinity limited series. Here is the latest missive to all subscribers from the 3W3M substack:

So, that was year one (and then some).

When we launched back in August of 2021, we had no idea what to expect. There was, after all, no roadmap to consult- this was entirely uncharted territory.

All we had was an idea, a starting point. And it was an ambitious one- an entirely new way to tell stories and build a universe.

Looking back now on the hills and the valleys of it, one thing we can say for certain: we would not be where we are today if not for you.

The most special thing about this entire endeavor, the thing that has guided us all along the way, is the community we've built here. It's been your support, your ideas, and your enthusiasm that's powered us forward and made it so rewarding for us.

That's never been more true than these last few months, as we got to meet so many of you in person at this year's conventions, and especially as the [SYSTEMS] Graphic Novel Sourcebook and other rewards started to arrive in your mailboxes. We've been so moved and humbled by the incredible response to those packages. It represents the culmination of a year's work and the realization of those earliest ideas, and serves as a lasting thank you to you for your investment in us.

And to end that first year at New York Comic Con over the weekend, with many of you in attendance, was the perfect way to cap it all off.

So, yeah- that was where we started.

Now, let's talk about where we're going.

If you were a day one subscriber (or thereabouts), soon you'll be getting an email letting you know your subscription is about to renew. We very much hope you'll decide to stay subscribed and continue on this journey with us.

But before you make that decision, first, we want to be very clear: we have no plans to decelerate or scale back in year two.

Instead, today, we're launching [3W/3M/Y2] – Three Worlds, Three Moons, Year Two.

Year Two is going to be a massive expansion in terms of what we offer. That means more comics. More rewards. More community. Throughout the next couple of weeks we'll be making some very big announcements, day in and day out, on all those fronts. It's going to be exciting.

But it also means- beyond all that- entirely new things, things of a scope and scale we've barely hinted at. We challenged ourselves to continue finding new ways to tell stories and build universes, and when you see what we've got coming, we're confident you're going to be blown away by it. We'll pull back the curtain on that this month, too, if only a little.

Enough teasing, though- here's something more concrete for the moment, our first of many announcements.

Since the release of RUINS, many of you have asked when we'll see the next chapter in the story of Tajo Vallar. Tomorrow, exclusively for our paid subscribers, we'll be returning to the Kaoso Moon, with a new story- BREATHE – featuring art by the legendary Jerome Opeña.