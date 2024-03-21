Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: JJerry Ordway, omnibus, Triangle Era

Jerry Ordway on DC Comics Publishing Superman Triangle Era in Omnibus

Jerry Ordway talks about DC Comics' decision to publish the Superman Triangle Era in Omnibus form, and his role in the new version.

Article Summary DC Collects Superman Triangle Era in Omnibus, starting September 2024.

Jerry Ordway reminiscences his contribution, remarking on cover remasters.

Ordway details effort in fixing faded duoshade, offers candid thoughts on pay.

Volume encompasses iconic ‘90s stories, including Clark Kent's big reveal.

DC is collecting the start of the Superman Triangle Era in an Omnibus form. The Triangle Era covered the period from 1991 until 2001, when the Superman line of books held continuity between the three – then four – monthly titles, effectively creating a weekly Superman comic book series. It emerged after John Byrne left the Superman books at a controversial time, and a decision was made to create some kind of soap opera-style order out of the resultant chaos. And that included an easy way, on the cover, to tell which comic book came next, listing the year and the week number. This also enabled the Superman series to increase subplots and minor characters across the line, and to tell weekly stories with one creative team. It began with Jerry Ordway, Dan Jurgens, Roger Stern and Bob McLeod, then continued with James Hudnall, Ed Hannigan, Louise Simonson, Jon Bogdanove, Tom Grummett, Art Thibert and more. And in Seoptember, the first volume will be collected in Omnibus form.

Jerry Ordway posted to social media, "I did a remaster on that cover image, as the duoshade on the original had faded, and also, in the 80's, DC production pasted the lettering on the art, as well as a few other text bits. I did not get paid for the effort, but I just wanted it to look good in this new edition". He explained that involved "Scanning the original, and redrawing the stuff that was too faded. It was tedious, because it was mostly the line shading, and patching in where the shading had been covered by lettering on the original cover." As to whether he'd be doing prints of the images, he stated "I have a new file, but I'd want to recolor it. I asked DC to let me color the remastered line art, but they didn't give me the okay. That's how I figured I would get paid for the work fixing the line art. Well, sh-t happens, and I do hope people buy this book, despite the price."

Superman: The Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 1 Hardcover – September 3, 2024

Roger Stern, Jeremiah Ordway, Louise Simonson, Jackson Guice , Tom Grummett

The fan-favorite Superman stories that defined the '90s return in a massive omnibus collection! The 1990s saw a new wave of creative vitality and fan interest in comics' original superhero, with four tightly connected monthly series bringing the Man of Steel to new heights: Superman, Adventures of Superman, Action Comics, and Superman: The Man of Steel. These four series, while continuing to retain their own distinct voices, worked closely in tandem with each other, telling a detailed larger narrative of Superman's never-ending battle. In turn, DC added numbered triangle icons to each cover, indicating to readers exactly where in the story a given Superman issue would fall—ushering in what readers fondly remember as "the triangle era." Following years of demand, these revered stories return with Superman: The Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 1, a comprehensive collection of the first year of these comics from creators including Dan Jurgens, Jerry Ordway, Louise Simonson, Roger Stern, Jon Bogdanove, Bob McLeod, and more. Stories include "Time and Time Again," "Blackout," and Clark Kent revealing his secret identity to Lois Lane! This volume collects Superman #49-64; Adventures of Superman #472-486; Action Comics #659-673; Superman: The Man of Steel #1-8.

We're also getting a collection of the recent nostalgic return to that period…

The Death and Return of Superman 30th Anniversary Collection – December 10, 2024

by Roger Stern , Gabriel Rodriguez, Cully Hamner, Fabio Carvalho Araujo, Bill Sienkiewicz

The event that changed comics forever: The Death and Return of Superman, celebrates its 30th anniversary in one collected edition. It was the comic event that shook the world to its core: The Death and Return of Superman. This hardcover collection not only showcases new stories during The Man of Steel's epic battle with the monster Doomsday, but also celebrates his triumphant return. With brand-new stories by the original creative teams behind The Death of Superman and The Return of Superman, this collection is a must have for any fan.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!