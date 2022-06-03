Jim Benton Creates Fann Club: Batman Squad Graphic Novel

Jim Benton is the creator of cartoon satirical licensed properties including Dear Dumb Diary, Dog of Glee, Franny K. Stein, Just Jimmy, Just Plain Mean, Sweetypuss, The Misters, Meany Doodles, Vampy Doodles, Kissy Doodles, and the jOkObo project, but he is best known for his creation It's Happy Bunny. His Secret Files of the Spy Dogs, was broadcast on Fox Kids in 1998. And now he is creating a Batman middle-grade graphic novel for DC Comics, Fann Club: The Batman Squad.

Fann Club: The Batman Squad follows the adventures and misadventures of Ernest Fann, a boy who idolizes Batman and will be published on the 6th of June 2023 from DC Comics.

With no particular training or superpowers, Ernest decides to set up a crimefighting unit consisting of his immediate friends and his dog. Ernest takes on the name of Gerbilwing, his best friend Jack becomes Nightstand, his sitter Harriet is dubbed Nightshadow, and his dog Westy takes on the crime-fighting alias of Night Terrier. Their very important training exercises—all designed by Ernest, of course, consist of Scowling, Standing Mysteriously on A Roof, and going on neighborhood patrol. But things get complicated when Ernest and Jack—a.k.a Gerbilwing and Nightstand–visit a bank that happens to be in the middle of a robbery. And not just any robbery, but one that's being committed by a werewolf! What's his connection to a number of "disasters" that have been going on in Ernest's neighborhood? Will The Batman Squad taste defeat on their very first day of crime-fighting? Fann Club: The Batman Squad is a great send-up of the Batman mythos as well as a series of silly adventures fill of great, tongue-in-cheek satire for readers of all ages.

Of course, this is not the only time Jim Benton has looked at Batman. Though I think he may have a different approach than last time.