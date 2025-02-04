Jim Henson's Labyrinth Original Motion Picture Adaptation Preview: .

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Preview | Tagged: Labyrinth

BOOM! Studios brings back a beloved classic with Jim Henson's Labyrinth Original Motion Picture Adaptation, hitting stores this Wednesday. But what secrets lie within its maze?

Explore Sarah's journey through a magical world to rescue baby brother Toby before the clock strikes 13.

Adapted by Sid Jacobson with art by John Buscema and Romeo Tanghal, a collectible for devoted fans.

JIM HENSON'S LABYRINTH ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE ADAPTATION

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240100

OCT240101 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE ADAPTATION TP – $12.99

(W) Sid Jacobson (A) John Buscema, Romeo Tanghal (CA) CoConis Constantinos

A dark dream come true… where nothing is as it seems. The very first comic book adaptation of the cult classic Jim Henson film Labyrinth makes its way to new readers and collectors alike, celebrating an unforgettable story that shaped the whimsy, imagination, and music taste of multiple generations! When Sarah has had just about enough of her baby brother Toby, she makes a selfish wish that not only opens the door to a strange new world, but invites even stranger company… there to take her brother away. Can she make her way through the labyrinth and find Toby before the clock strikes 13? Adapted by Inkpot Award winning writer Sid Jacobson (The 9-11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation) with enchanting artwork by Eisner Award Hall of Fame artist John Buscema (Conan The Barbarian) with Inkpot Award winning inker Romeo Tanghal, this archive-worthy edition is a can't-miss collectible for fans of the seminal film, available for the first time in over 35 years. This facsimile release is lovingly restored and presented in hardcover format as part of BOOM! Studios' Archive Edition line.

In Shops: 2/5/2025

SRP: $19.99

