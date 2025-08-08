Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #162, H2SH, jim lee

Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb's Batman #162 Is Now Three Months Late

Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman #162, the penultimate issue of H2SH, is now three months late, scheduled for mid-October

At the end of May, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that, if you'd just read Batman #160 and were looking forward to the next chapter of H2SH in Batman #161 in June, you were going to have to wait an extra month until July. Batman #161 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair had been delayed from the 25th of June until the 23rd of July. And then Batman #162, the penultimate issue of H2SH, was scheduled for 17th of September, two months late, and Batman #163 to the 29th of October.

Well, now Batman #162 has slipped another month, to the 15th of October. Batman #163 is still on for the 29th of October, but that is going to be guaranteed to change, too. And no, in publication order, Batman Vol 3 #162 will come after Batman Vol 4 #1 and #2, so the H2SH finale in Batman Vol 3 #163 will probably come after Batman Vol 4 #3 or maybe even #4…

The H2SH series was initially planned for late last year, which saw the final issues of Chip Zdarsky's Batman run, which preceded it, made bi-weekly. Back then, it was also planned to run for a year, twelve issues long. Then it got late and was rescheduled. Chip's issues were all made monthly again, and we only got the first six issues of H2SH scheduled for 2025; the final six issues were moved to a later, unspecified date. And we have a new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, to follow H2SH for early September.

This could have been foreseen, of course. Jim Lee was never the fastest artist anyway, and is also Publisher, President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, so there are plenty of pressures on the man. But this is tough on retailers, who have been upping their Batman numbers, as a poor schedule can often harm sales. Here is the current schedule for the book.

BATMAN #162

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 10/15/2025

BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? $4.99 10/29/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!